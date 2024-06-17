Jennifer Lopez Quashes Divorce Rumors With Father’s Day Tribute to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez didn’t let Father’s Day pass by without her paying tribute to Ben Affleck.
Under normal circumstances, that wouldn’t be so unusual.
After all, Ben and Jen are married, and he’s a dad, so it makes sense that his wife would celebrate his relationship with his kids.
But in recent weeks, there’s been mounting evidence that Ben and Jen are headed for divorce.
In fact, many media outlets have been treating the split like a done deal, noting that the A-listers have put their house up for sale and appear to be living separate lives.
Jennifer Lopez Posts Father’s Day Tribute to Ben Affleck
However, for all the indications that these two are ready to call it quits, their marriage is still showing signs of life,
And the latest came on Sunday when Jen posted a throwback photo of Ben, with a caption reading, “Our hero.”
Obviously, Jen’s post didn’t offer any specifics about the couple’s relationship status.
And much has been made of the fact that Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, stopped by his home on Sunday. Probably not a good sign for his marriage.
But J-Lo’s post comes on the heels of recent sightings of Ben and Jen enjoying each other’s company in public.
So maybe the reports of a split were premature?
It does look as though the Bennifer 2.0 hit a rough patch recently, but maybe they’re working on their relationship.
Or perhaps they’re trying to remain friends or attempting to “consciously uncouple,” a la Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, circa 2015.
What’s Really Going on Here?
It’s much too soon to say that these two are back together, but if they are going through a breakup, it appears to be an amicable one.
Whatever the case, Jen clearly appreciates Ben both as a partner and as stepfather to her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
As many have pointed out, Lopez conspicuously did not pay tribute to the twins’ father, Marc Anthony.
We don’t know if that was Jen’s way of intentionally throwing shade at her baby daddy. But she must have known that the snub would be noticed.
Maybe she just wants the world to know that she’s all-in on Ben these days.
Ben, of course, has three kids of his own, and he and Jen have reportedly formed a close-knit mixed family.
So we hope that whatever happens, the bond between step-siblings will remain unbroken.