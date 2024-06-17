Jennifer Lopez Quashes Divorce Rumors With Father’s Day Tribute to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez didn’t let Father’s Day pass by without her paying tribute to Ben Affleck.

Under normal circumstances, that wouldn’t be so unusual.

After all, Ben and Jen are married, and he’s a dad, so it makes sense that his wife would celebrate his relationship with his kids.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

But in recent weeks, there’s been mounting evidence that Ben and Jen are headed for divorce.

In fact, many media outlets have been treating the split like a done deal, noting that the A-listers have put their house up for sale and appear to be living separate lives.

Jennifer Lopez Posts Father’s Day Tribute to Ben Affleck

However, for all the indications that these two are ready to call it quits, their marriage is still showing signs of life,

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

And the latest came on Sunday when Jen posted a throwback photo of Ben, with a caption reading, “Our hero.”

Obviously, Jen’s post didn’t offer any specifics about the couple’s relationship status.

And much has been made of the fact that Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, stopped by his home on Sunday. Probably not a good sign for his marriage.

But J-Lo’s post comes on the heels of recent sightings of Ben and Jen enjoying each other’s company in public.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE)

So maybe the reports of a split were premature?

It does look as though the Bennifer 2.0 hit a rough patch recently, but maybe they’re working on their relationship.

Or perhaps they’re trying to remain friends or attempting to “consciously uncouple,” a la Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, circa 2015.

US actress Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s Really Going on Here?

It’s much too soon to say that these two are back together, but if they are going through a breakup, it appears to be an amicable one.

Whatever the case, Jen clearly appreciates Ben both as a partner and as stepfather to her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

As many have pointed out, Lopez conspicuously did not pay tribute to the twins’ father, Marc Anthony.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

We don’t know if that was Jen’s way of intentionally throwing shade at her baby daddy. But she must have known that the snub would be noticed.

Maybe she just wants the world to know that she’s all-in on Ben these days.

Ben, of course, has three kids of his own, and he and Jen have reportedly formed a close-knit mixed family.

So we hope that whatever happens, the bond between step-siblings will remain unbroken.