Ingrid Andress Delivers Worst National Anthem in Human History at MLB Home Run Derby, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We didn’t think it was possible.

But the country has been united.

On Monday night, country artist Ingrid Andress was chosen to sing the national anthem in Arlington, Texas prior to the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby.

Except, according to pretty much everyone who watched the rendition, Ingrid Andress didn’t exactly sing it.

Ingrid Andress performs onstage during day three of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Andress VERY noticeably struggled with her pitch as she delivered a shaky a cappella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, which was described as “painful” on social media.

And that was probably one of the kinder adjectives used on Twitter in response.

Many users on the platform compared the performance to Fergie’s equally talked-about rendition of the song at the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

You can watch the latest one below and decide for yourself which was worse:

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Several players on the field, including Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, could be seen attempting to hide their laughter as the musician just totally missed the notes.

Few critics hid their disdain online, however.

“Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst national anthem of all time,” one user wrote, for example.

“That Ingrid Andress national anthem might have been the worst thing to happen in America in the last 48 hours #brutal,” another said, likely making a joke about Donald Trump having been shot.

Ingrid Andress performs at Ascend Amphitheater on June 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Is this like a make a wish thing or something?” a third person wondered.

“I think we can all agree – Ingrid Andress’ national anthem broke many, many more hearts than mine. #FrancisScottOffKey #StarStrangledBanner,” a fourth chimed in.

Ingrid Andress has been nominated for three Academy of Country Music Awards and won two BMI Country Awards.

Her single “More Hearts Than Mine” peaked at number-30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

Ingrid Andress performs on stage at Strike a Chord: DC – An Evening with Spotify at Autoshop on April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Spotify)

Overall, she has been a VERY successful singer/songwriter over the past few years and she announced a brand new single just hours before she was shamed across social media.

“Greetings to everyone that has a pulse,” Andress wrote on Instagram this week.

“I truly love you all so much. I’ve been absent for a minute, but I’m so stoked to announce that my new single Colorado 9 comes out on July 24th.”

For this rising star’s sake, let’s all hope it’s a banger.

UPDATE: The singer has responded to this backlash via a statement that reads…

“I’m not gonna bulls— y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need.

“That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid.”