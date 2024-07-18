Jedidiah Duggar’s Wife Katey Pregnant With Twins: The Family’s Growing Fast!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jedidiah Duggar’s wife is pregnant and just like that, the parents are sorely outnumbered!

The 19 Kids and Counting alum’s wife, Katey Duggar, is pregnant with not one, but two little ones.

Yes, it’s twins. Ironic, given that Jedidiah is a twin himself!

Jedidiah Duggar’s Wife Katey Pregnant With Twins

The couple shared their excitement with People on Thursday, July 18, announcing that they’re expecting twin baby girls

“The bond between twins is truly special, and I can’t wait to see them grow and experience life together,”Jedidiah gushed.

He and Katey joked that their other children – son Truett, 2, and daughter Nora, 1 – have “no idea just how much their lives are about to change.”

“We’re excited to watch their bond as siblings grow and to see the fun and love multiply in our home,” they told the outlet. “This new chapter will bring endless joy and shared adventures for our whole family!”

A Historical Moment For The Duggar Family

While the news is a blessing unto itself to be sure, the arrival of the twins will mark a huge milestone for the Duggar family.

The Counting On stars pointed out that their little ones will be “the first twin grandbabies” in the famous brood.

Speaking of grandparents, Jedidiah’s parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, attended the couple’s gender reveal party. With the addition of the new girls, their total number of grandchildren will be at 35.

Yowza!

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

Some Happy News After Tragedy

It’s nice to see that the family has something to celebrate, especially given that it suffered a tremendous loss just 3 months earlier.

In April 2024, Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick announced on Instagram that their fourth child, a baby girl named Isla Marie, was stillborn at four months into Jill’s pregnancy.

Jill and Derick are famously estranged from the family, in particular her parents, but despite their differences, they and many of her siblings, including Jedidiah, attended the memorial of Isla.