Hannah Gosselin an Ozempic Girlie?! Claims She Shed 25 Pounds With Semaglutide

Hannah Gosselin has used Ozempic or a similar medication for weight loss.

Like father, like daughter!

Yes, in the wake of Jon Gosselin flaunting his own weight loss, one of his children is sharing similar news.

On of his septuplets Hannah, 20, has shed 25 pounds.

The family is sharing this news, which is sure to prove controversial.

A young adult Hannah Gosselin appears on her YouTube channel’s very first Q&A video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How much weight has Hannah Gosselin lost?

In an interview that Entertainment Tonight published on Tuesday, July 16, Hannah Gosselin spoke about her weight loss.

She has shed 25 pounds. Her father, Jon Gosselin, has now lost over 50 pounds. That combined weight loss of over 75 pounds is no laughing matter. And Hannah is sharing her excitement.

“I feel great,” Hannah Gosselin said of her weight loss. “I’m really happy.”

She shared: “When I put on my pair of shorts that I wore two years ago I danced around my room. I was so happy. It was the best feeling ever.”

On a heartbreaking note, Hannah added: “You probably would not have caught me in a swimsuit last summer. I don’t even think I went to the beach.”

The college student then described: “I have been spending my whole summer at the pool, at the beach, out with my friends. It really is a confidence booster to know that you look in the mirror and you’re happy with the way that you look.”

How did Hannah Gosselin achieve her weight loss?

Both Jon Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin worked with Dan Holtz’s Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in order to lose weight.

The two revealed that they obtained a prescription (well, separate prescriptions) for a “base semaglutide.”

They did not disclose which medication. However, the most famous semaglutide medication comes to mind. Hannah Gosselin may be taking Ozempic. Some reports have speculated that the tow may have used Mounjaro, but Mounjaro is tirzepatide so that remains possible but less likely.

Jon Gosselin, who also received CellSound treatments (which are supposed to have a rejuvenating effect) and testosterone adjustments, shared similar sentiments.

“I think confidence level. I work out at the beach and sometimes I don’t wear a shirt because it’s 100 degrees outside now,” he gushed.

Jon then described: “Before I would just sweat through it, now [I take it off]. I have these things called abs. They just appeared.”

In August of 2023, Hannah Gosselin and boyfriend Lennon Johnson celebrated their one-year anniversary. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jon and Hannah don’t plan to remain Ozempic girlies for life

During the interview, they shared that they are working on “weaning ourselves off of” the unnamed base semaglutide.

Essentially, they’ve been injecting themselves with a diabetes drug that suppresses the appetite by slowing the digestive process to a crawl. In addition to its array of side effects, the actual appetite suppression is temporary.

They plan to work out and eat high-protein meals as part of long-term lifestyle changes.

During a February 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview, Hannah Gosselin and Lennon Johnson explain how they met. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

Ozempic is deservedly controversial. Many have expressed concerns about perilous side effects and the fact that we don’t know the long-term effects of these medications when used for luxury weight loss. But there’s a bigger issue.

The latest fad for how the rich and famous shed weight has resulted in documented shortages of both semaglutide and tirzepatide. Though companies profiting from this craze have vowed to correct this, shortages continue through 2024 and likely beyond.

These are medications that diabetes patients actually need. Even if the idea of a 20-year-old taking a controversial weight loss injection didn’t already set off alarm bells, many people would prefer that diabetes patients receive diabetes medications first.