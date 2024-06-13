Jinger Duggar Opens Up About ‘Differences’ With Parents: ‘I Still Love …

Jinger Duggar is speaking candidly about her complicated relationship with her parents.

And not surprisingly, she says that she doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with Jim Bob and Michelle.

As we reported earlier this week, Jinger has a new self-help book coming out in January.

Jinger Duggar speaks to the camera here on TLC. (TLC)

And apparently, she’s already entered promotional mode.

On Wednesday, Jinger appeared on Matt and Abby Howard’s “Unplanned” podcast, where she spoke about her difficult childhood and where she stands with her parents.

Jinger Duggar Speaks Candidly About Her Parents

“I’m grateful for my childhood. It was not perfect. I shared a lot of difficulties that I struggled with throughout my childhood, but at the end of the day, I’m grateful for my parents,” Jinger said, according to Us.

Jinger Duggar is attracting a lot of attention these days. And much of it has to do with her memoir. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I love them. We have differences, everything’s not perfect between us. But I think that at the end of the day, I love them, and I know that they know that.”

With her second book, People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations, scheduled for release next year, Jinger decided to reflect on her reasons for writing her first memoir.

“It was hard having those conversations with them,” she said when she recalled telling her parents about the book. “They don’t have to be happy about it, but it’s what I need to do.”

Jinger Says She Played It Safe With Her First Book

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

“I chose to write my book from the perspective of the theology being the driving force, because I thought, ‘If my mom reads this, if my dad reads this, if my siblings read this, how are they gonna take it?’” Jinger continued.

“You can be offended that I say [IBLP founder] Bill Gothard is a false teacher.

“But I don’t want you to be offended over a petty thing that I might’ve said about you.

Jeremy Vuolo winks at the camera in a scene from Counting On. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“So, I chose to keep it focused on the issues of the teaching that I was raised in [and] to keep it more broad where if anybody reads this coming out of a harmful teaching, they can be brought out of their teaching too.”

Jinger’s New Life

Jinger moved to Los Angeles in 2019 so that her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, could study theology.

Her parents were not happy about the decision, but Jinger says she has no regrets.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar appear in this Counting On trailer. (TLC)

“It’s also been healthy for us to just be away and be our own family and grow and learn together,” she said.

“We’re on a family group message with my family and so there’s always something going on. So, I can see what my family’s up to.”

It sounds like Jinger has figured out a lifestyle that works for her.

And it also sounds like she’s not overly concerned with how her parents feel about it!