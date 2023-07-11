Jinger Duggar Wears Pants, Front-Hugs Friend, Generally Flips the Bird to Jim Bob In Latest Pic

We spend a lot of time talking about Jim Bob Duggar’s bizarre belief system, and there are many reasons for this fixation of ours.

For one thing, Jim Bob believes in a lot of truly bonkers sh-t, and it’s fascinating to delve into his madness.

On top of that, at one time he had accrued a surprising amount of clout, and while his reign at the top was hilariously brief, he managed to do a lot of damage in that short time.

Of course, there’s no greater victim of Jim Bob’s beliefs than his own children.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

As the recent Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People reminded us, most of Jim Bob’s kids are still under his thumb and will probably remain there for the rest of their lives.

But Jinger is one of the lucky ones who broke away.

She might not have cut ties completely and publicly spoken out against her parents the way her older sister Jill did, but Jinger long ago fled Arkansas and is currently living her best life in Los Angeles.

Jinger Duggar hugs one of her Los Angeles friends in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo seem to have a very active social life in LA, and earlier this week, Jinge bid a heartfelt farewell to a close friend who’s moving away.

“So so sad Constanza Herrero and Nerdahl are moving away,” Jinger captioned the pic, along with a crying face emoji.

“But thrilled we’ll have another reason to go back to Scotland.”

Jinger Duggar is basically raising a middle finger to her dad by wearing these pants. (Instagram)

Now, Jinger is only in her twenties, and these days, she hangs out with people who were allowed to watch TV and enjoy other secular entertainment growing up.

So it’s possible that her friend Costanza was raised by Seinfeld fans and named after the greatest character in TV history — but that’s probably just wishful thinking on our part.

Anyway, Jinger wasn’t allowed to wear pants growing up, and the Duggars are infamous for their insistence on

“side-hugs” between unmarried adults.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sure, the rule mainly applies to men and women, but you can be sure that JB isn’t crazy about the sight of his daughter hugging an LA resident with exotic-sounding name.

And you can be sure he wasn’t thrilled with the pic below, either!

It shows Jinger and her sister Jana after completing a marathon.

Jinger and Jana Duggar after completing a marathon in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

They’re both wearing shorts — in clear violation of the Duggar dress code — but we’re sure even Jim Bob makes certain exceptions, and running a marathon is hopefully one of them.

Of course, Jana is still very much under Jim Bob’s thumb, a fact that might be evidenced by those extra inches of fabric in the name of “modesty.”

Here’s hoping Jana can one day make an escape of her own.