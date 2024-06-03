Jason Duggar is Courting! Can You Name This Mystery Woman?

As he’s made clear in recent years, Jason Duggar no longer follows every strict family rule.

We direct you to these Jason Duggar shirtless photos as red hot proof of such defiance.

In at least one way, however, the 24-year old clearly does still abide by what his polarizing parents (Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar) taught him.

Jason still follows their dating rules.

Jason Duggar appears on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

Sorry. Their courting rules.

On May 30, Duggar made his romance with a mystery woman official via Instagram, sharing a photo in which he’s clasping hands with this woman and another in which he’s spinning her around on the beach.

Jason simply posted a heart emoji for a caption.

As described above, and as you can see below, Duggar didn’t reveal the name of this partner; nor did he even show her face.

But fans have a theory, you guys!

A number of members of the Bates family — whose own reality series, Bringing Up Bates, ran for 10 seasons on Up TV — commented on Jason’s revealing upload.

For example, Esther and Whitney Bates, commented on the post with a smiley face/heart of emoji, which prompted another user to note:

“The fact that Bates sisters are commenting with ????eyes makes me think it’s a Bates sister.”

Jason Duggar speaks to the camera during an appearance on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

The heads of their enormous family, Gil and Kelly Bates have 19 children.

Their aforementioned program went off the air in 2022.

It didn’t receive as much attention as Counting On, the series that catapulted Jason to fame, mostly because the Bates family has avoided the kind of controversy that has so often come the Duggars’ way.

Most notably when it has come to Josh Duggar, who cheated on his wife; molested his siblings; and was then convicted on child pornography possession charges.

Jason Duggar sits shotgun in a pickup truck driven by a friend of his. (Instagram)

For their part, the Duggars have traditionally abided by a courtship process due to their conservative Christian background.

Prior to a couple’s wedding day, kissing, hand-holding and other public displays of affection are not permitted.

Early in the courtship process, a chaperone must also be present for all outings and/or dates.

“Courting is getting to know each other in a group setting, both families spending time together and the couple setting goals together to determine if they are meant to marry,” Jim Bob told People Magazine in 2013.

“With dating, a couple will often pair off alone and that sometimes leads to a more physical relationship.”