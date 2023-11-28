Farrah Abraham Unveils New Boyfriend: Who is the Mystery Man Condemned to Date Her?

Farrah Abraham finding a new man isn’t great news.
It’s better than her rambling thoughts on geopolitics or her literal violent crimes, at least. Though that’s not saying much.
How did Farrah meet this unlucky new suitor?
Apparently, they first met through her OnlyFans page.
There are plenty of fish in the sea. In that analogy, Farrah Abraham might as well be the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
But, to start in order, Farrah posted a video featuring an array of clips of her at the beach.
In addition to showcasing her body, she made it clear that she was spending time with a mystery guy. Farrah set the music to Doja Cat’s “I Wanna Show You Off.”
After showcasing both her body and her mystery man on social media, Farrah opened up to TMZ about the guy.
Apparently, this romance began all of the way back in 2021. Sort of.
At the time, the two were communicating through OnlyFans. Specifically, through Farrah’s OF page.
However, things did not become serious when they matched this year on a dating app.
(Meeting on OnlyFans is fine, but is meeting that way and then matching on a dating app a red flag to anyone else?)
Farrah says that she is concentrating on getting to know this new guy.
According to Farrah, she has undergone three months of training with a “dating/relationship coach.”
Her goal is to avoid any drama. Given who she is and her glaring behavioral problems, that seems unlikely.
Farrah has often been unlucky in love, even if most of her partners have been considerably less fortunate.
To that end, Farrah has a plan. She had the new guy sign a non-disclosure agreement.
The mystery man is not a public figure, so apparently the NDA isn’t too big of a deal.
Farrah claims that the two are similar in age, and that he works in tech, business sales, and marketing. Oh, and that he purchased a second home near where she lives after they became an official couple in late September.
There are some other details.
We know that Farrah has, in the past, faced accusations of substance abuse. She has also gotten into serious legal trouble in “party” settings.
Meanwhile, her new man is sober.
Farrah claims that the two of them are “inspiring each other,” which sounds ominous.
She details that they are managing to deepen their connection through meditation, swimming, and travel.
It’s hard to wish them well. Farrah is a terrible person. Is her new man also awful? Or is he slowly discovering what Farrah really is?
Farrah added that she plans to hold off on introducing her new man to her family.
At least, until winter break … which is in about a month.
Only time will tell if this actually lasts that long.