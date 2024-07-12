Eddie Murphy Finally Married to Paige Butcher After 6 Year Engagment

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Eddie Murphy married? We can finally say, after six long years, YES HE IS!

Eddie Murphy’s history includes love, marriage, divorce, and a lot of wonderful children.

He and actress/model Paige Butcher famously became engaged in 2018.

The Beverly Hills Cop star tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher in an intimate ceremony in the Caribbean this week, according to People.

The pair reportedly wed on Tuesday in Anguilla in a small ceremony attended by family and friends.

Eddie Murphy and partner Australian actress Paige Butcher arrive for the premiere of “Candy Cane Lane” at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on November 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy Fans Were Sure He Was Already Married to Paige Butcher

During the final weekend of June, Eddie Murphy appeared on The New York Times‘ The Interview podcast.

The discussion covered an array of topics from Eddie Murphy’s storied career leading up to the premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix.

Twice during the interview, he made reference to his “wife” — referring to Paige Butcher, whom the world had previously believed to be his fiancee.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher began dating in 2012. Six years later, in 2018, the two became engaged. To the best of anyone’s knowledge, the two had not married.

However, while admitting to being “so out of touch” with both things that are popular and who young celebrities are (because he is 63; that’s normal), he used the unexpected label.

“I used to be so hip, I used to know who everybody was,” the comedian recalled. “And now there’s just so much stuff. [I] ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?'”

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Twice, Eddie Murphy called Paige Butcher his ‘wife’

Later, he admitted to cringe television viewing habits that many people would not confess to under torture.

“I watch every night at six o’clock when I eat dinner, watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud. And on Tuesdays I watch The Masked Singer,” Eddie Murphy acknowledged.

“My wife and I, we watch all those shows with singing competitions and that kind of stuff,” he continued. Again he referred to Paige as his “wife.” (After this, he began discussing The Golden Bachelor divorce)

Eddie Murphy and partner actress Paige Butcher attend Netflix’s premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, June 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

One final note was that, at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere just a couple of weeks ahead of the podcast episode, people noticed a conspicuous ring.

Notably, he also wore this to other events — in 2023 and as far back as 2020.

Some wonder if this could be a wedding band, and if the two married in 2020, during or just before the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others suspect that the ring is simply a ring and not a wedding band.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy attend the world premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Candy Cane Lane” at Regency Village Theatre on November 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Who is Paige Butcher?

Paige Butcher is an Australian model and actress who was born in 1979. In 1994, she won that year’s Cover Girl Cosmetics Supermodel Search. She had already entered modeling on the advice of family a couple of years earlier.

Since then, she has enjoyed modeling contracts, international work trips, and landed the cover of Maxim in 2004.

This is more or less when she began to delve into acting. She had a small role in 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give. And, in 2006, she appeared as an extra in Big Momma’s House 2.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher share two children.

One is a daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy, born May of 2016. The other is a son, Max Charles Murphy, born November of 2018. His middle name is an homage to the late Charlie Murphy, one of Eddie’s brothers. The two brought him up to a total of 10 children.

We do not know if Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are legally married, married without the paperwork (in a religious or simply personal context), or if they have begun to use “husband and wife” labels after being together for a dozen years.