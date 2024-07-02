Christine Brown has a reason to celebrate:

She can now eat nachos without any fear of the consequences.

Don’t worry. The Sister Wives star is here to explain…

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

During an Instagram installment of “Car Confessions” on July 1, Brown pulled over and turned the camera over to face a certain establishment on the side of the road.

She then brought up a very old story told by ex-spouse Kody Brown in the family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

“I was eating nachos and it really, really grossed him out,” Christin told her followers in this video. “This is the gas station where I got the nachos at.”

In the aforementioned book, the father of 18 claimed that watching Christine eat nachos “cooled [his] attraction” to her, elaborating on his obnoxious stance way back the as follows:

I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby.

We’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station … Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.”

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Kody emphasized in this section of the memoir that “the sight of those nachos turned [his] stomach.”

Somehow, it took Christine many, many years after this admission to leave Kody — but at least she worked up the courage to do so, walking away from her spiritual marriage in November 2021.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody said in a statement after she made this decision.

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Christine Brown has said she’s SO glad she divorced Kody. We’re proud of her for doing so. (TLC)

Since this time, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have also left their very selfish husband.

Christine, for her part, has even gotten married again. And it’s extremely clear she’s happier than ever … hence why she can now laugh at something as absurd and simply cruel as Kody’s reaction to her consuming a snack.

She paid tribute to “nachos anniversary” in this latest post and previously cited NachoGate as well when speaking about her new husband, David Woolley.

“Thanks for the fun nacho date love!” she said via Instagram in April alongside a series of photos from the couple’s night out.

We’re very confident Woolley would love Christine no matter how messily she ate something.

Christine Brown delves into her marriage in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

The newlyweds exchanged vows in a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023.

“Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Christine wrote on Instagram as a caption to numerous photos from their gorgeous Utah desert wedding, adding this fall:

“I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.