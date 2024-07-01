Julia Roberts Gets ‘Handsy’ with Travis Kelce, Incurs Ire of Swifties

Julia Roberts may have run afoul of one of the most outspoken groups on the planet.

See, she recently ran into Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Dublin show. And there was some very friendly physical contact.

Even though Julia Roberts remains an A-lister, that doesn’t mean that she gets a free past with Swifties.

Did she go too far with Travis?

Julia Roberts attends Netflix’s “Leave The World Behind” premiere at Paris Theater on December 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Did Julia Roberts cross a boundary with Travis Kelce?

On Sunday, June 30, Taylor Swift played in Dublin her Eras world tour’s European leg.

As we here at THG had predicted based upon Travis’ pattern of behavior, he flew out to see her — delighting Irish fans.

In fact, it delighted Taylor Swift fans all over the globe. Which is how so many people noticed when Julia Roberts enjoyed a meet-and-greet with the professional football player.

Travis Kelce speaks on stage during the Tight Ends & Friends Concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts appeared in fan videos that circulated on Twitter and TikTok and beyond. As you can see in the clip below, it was a very friendly-looking encounter.

The beloved actress appeared to grab hold of Travis’ big, meaty arm — sharing laughter that some perceived as being flirtatious.

The video also appeared to show the actress touching, perhaps rubbing, Travis’ shoulders. And did she …. tickle his chest?

???? | Travis and Julia Roberts talking #DublinTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/a25rSME3uh — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 30, 2024

Was this appropriate?

To be clear, no one (that we’ve seen) is accusing anyone of any potentially illegal misconduct. There have absolutely been instances of big, strong, famous, wealthy men who are touched without their consent — from Terry Crews to Brendan Fraser.

But Travis has not given any indication, within the video or since, that he did not enjoy speaking to Julia Roberts.

However, a number of Taylor Swift’s most outspoken fans on social media are calling out the encounter. And some of them, at least, seem to feel that Travis was not having a good time.

Julia Roberts attends the “Les Sculptures” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght on January 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“I feel bad for Travis :/ clearly he’s uncomfortable,” tweeted one Taylor Swift fan.

“Wtf is wrong with JR? why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him?? he is so uncomfortable trying to push her off and she holds him up. this is uber strange,” observed a second Twitter user.

A third tweeted: “Wow handsy much? The scratching? What is her problem??”

Travis Kelce walks the red carpet during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s)

Not everyone was leaping to excoriate Julia Roberts

Others pointed out Julia — who is both happily married and a couple of decades older than he is — was very likely not flirting with him at all.

Rather, they appeared to be speaking, joking around, and laughing with each other. If Travis felt some sort of distress from speaking with the famously good-natured actress, he hid it well.

It’s probably important for us all to remember that many boundaries are not universal. We cannot project ours onto Travis Kelce. And, ultimately, only he can decide whether someone was inappropriate towards him.