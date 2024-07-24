Jana Duggar: I’ve Moved Out of My Parents’ House! At Last!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As pretty much everyone knows at this point, Jana Duggar has still not settled down.

With a man, that is.

The former 19 and Counting star remains single at the age of 34… which would not be notable for any reason except for the fact that her demanding, controlling and generally evil mom and dad are known for trying to marry off their daughters at a very young age in order to turn these women into baby-making factories.

Jana Duggar finds something funny in this photo. (TLC)

But anyway.

While Duggar has not settled down with a partner, she surprised YouTube followers this week when she revealed that she has settled down into a home of her own.

“I moved in here a few years ago, and over time, I’ve just worked on this place, making it a little bit my own,” Jana said in a recent YouTube tour of her modest residence.

“This building used to be one of the city’s temporary office buildings [and] so we got a really good deal on it. They were auctioning it off.”

Typically, Duggar children do not move out of their parents’ home until they get married.

Which, as covered above, usually happens at a very young age.

Jana Duggar during one of her appearances on TLC. (TLC)

Due to her marital status, it’s been assumed for quite awhile that Jana has been living under the same roof this entire time as Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar.

Alas, she returned to social media in May after a lengthy hiatus and has now provided this unexpected update as well.

“Most weekends the girls and I will come here, and yes I have this huge projector screen,” Jana said, referring to her younger siblings.

“We actually had it for outdoor movie nights … [and] I bought a little sound bar that then all connects. We can set it up or take it down just for our fun movie nights. Everyone sits [on my] reclining chairs.”

Jana Duggar addresses the camera here during a scene from the TLC series Counting On. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Elsewhere in this same YouTube video, Jana joked that “[her] boyfriend” gifted her a stuffed animal that was prominently displayed in the living room.

She quickly clarified that the toy was actually given to her by her brother James Duggar.

We can only imagine here that Jana was trolling those who have reported she is dating Stephen Wissmann; this rumor appears to be false.

From what we can gather, Duggar isn’t especially close to an engagement. And she sounds okay with that — for now.

Jana Duggar in a screen grab from Counting On. (TLC)

“I’m not that worried. Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come,” Jana told Us Weekly way back in July 2020. “I’m just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path…

“I think if I sit there and I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not married’ and just [get] all worried about it, it makes things way worse.

“[My parents are] quick to forgive and to really try to make things right. The genuine love that they still have for one another … this young love and they still have that, you know, today. I think that’s rare to see couples that are their age and been married that long.”