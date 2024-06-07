Wendy Williams is a living legend. And she has also essentially vanished.

The harrowing Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries addressed the fallen daytime host’s many struggles. But some of those closest to her are asking the question more literally: where is she?

Even Wendy’s longtime best friend doesn’t seem to know.

From finances to enduring radio silence to the welfare of Wendy’s pets, there are a lot of questions and concerns about Wendy’s current state of affairs.

Wendy Williams looks intently in the camera while cracking jokes on the February 2024 docuseries. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

Wendy Williams is a real person, not just an entertainer, not just a meme

Regina Schell is Wendy Williams’ best friend of 44 years. She was living with her in 2022, when it became clear that Wendy was going to lose her show forever.

Speaking to The US Sun in her first long-form interview (ever), Regina discussed Wendy Williams and how what she means to her differs from how some on the internet perceive her.

“I want people to know that Wendy is a real person, and this is not some karma is a b–ch thing,” Regina emphasized.

Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

Recently, Wendy Williams has been largely radio silent. That is setting off alarm bells for Regina.

“Talking is Wendy’s life, her whole claim to fame is talking,” she pointed out.

“And,” Regina then reasoned, “I don’t think she would be this quiet unless she [were] forced to be quiet.”

Wendy Williams smiles during the Where Is Wendy Williams docuseries. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

Is the guardianship keeping Wendy William silent?

Wendy Williams effectively vanished from the public in May of 2023. Before that, she had been very vocal about her dislike of the conservator situation.

Most memorably, Lifetime came out with Where Is Wendy Williams? in February of 2024. And yet the world didn’t get to hear Wendy’s thoughts on the matter.

“There is no way in hell that she would not have responded to that Lifetime documentary, with all her family members appearing in it,” an inside source noted to The US Sun. “Wendy would have had something to say about all of that, without a doubt.”

A furious Wendy Williams speaks her mind to publicist Shawn Zanotti. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

Regina went on to wonder about her bestie’s disappearance. Lifetime’s documentary did not answer the question — not when it aired in 2024, that is.

“Where is Wendy and why is no one asking that question? And why is no one answering that question?” she demanded.

Regina reiterated: “Why can’t they produce Wendy, or an actual statement from Wendy, or a picture of Wendy? Where is Wendy?!”

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Wendy WIlliams has vanished from friends’ lives, not just the public eye

“I haven’t spoken to my friend, who I spoke to five times a day, in over a year now,” Regina declared. Many of us who speak to loved ones every single day can understand her state of mind. And these two also lived together.

“I stayed with Wendy on and off for that entire summer, from June of 2022 until August,” Regina specified. “I left and I went home briefly and came back in September, and then she came out to California in October and I went back to New York in December.”

She then added: “I spent the majority of the year with her.”

Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Like many in Wendy’s family, Regina has concerns about the daytime TV legend’s emotional support.

“I think she should be surrounded by family and friends and people who love and support her, instead of some stranger who has her who knows where,” she expressed.

As for Wendy’s mysterious whereabouts, Regina theorized: “She’s somewhere that she can’t reach a phone because Wendy can always get to a phone, because if she could get to a phone, she’d be calling me.”

During the Where Is Wendy Williams docuseries, the titular star discusses how much she enjoys being “free” from her TV career and thus able to dress, or undress, how she likes. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

What about Wendy’s money?

Another worry, in Regina’s mind, is Wendy Williams’ dwindling finances. There have been questions about Wendy’s money under the guardianship before.

“What is the end game? How does this end when her money is gone? Where is she?” Regina emphasized.

“It’s got a sinister vibe to it. That’s what gets me,” she then expressed. “There’s something about it that just doesn’t feel right.”

Even though Wendy Williams railed against her manager while speaking to publicist Shawn Zanotti, she also had unkind words for Zanotti. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

Regina added: “There’s no sign of her beyond a statement that was made which doesn’t sound like her at all, and why hasn’t a medical team come forward to talk about her dementia diagnosis?”

Previously, Regina has spoken out about Wendy’s guardian allegedly taking “hours” to provide her with food — and having similar delays with Wendy’s cats, Chit Chat and My Way. Regina doesn’t know the fate of the felines, either.

We all hope that all of these questions and concerns have positive answers and innocuous explanations. But the world, like Regina, would really like to understand Wendy’s situation.