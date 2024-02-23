Wendy Williams Is Broke: Her Net Worth & What Happened to All Her Money?!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Fans have real questions about Wendy Williams’ net worth, given all that’s going on.

As concerns mount over Wendy’s health struggles, the two topics remain inseparable.

Some say that people have been exploiting Wendy. She says that bad actors are wrongfully keeping her from accessing her funds.

Now matter who you believe, bottom line is Wendy hasn’t worked in years. What is her financial situation these days?

Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television))

Wendy Williams is a living legend

Her career in radio and television has reshaped the lens through which countless people view celebrity news and entertainment culture.

Even after she left her show, first on a temporary and then a permanent basis, she enjoyed widespread admiration — especially on TikTok, where young first-time fans got to see some of her wildest moments.

Even so, Wendy’s troubles became impossible to hide several years ago. And things appear to have only grown worse.

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In April of 2019, Wendy filed to divorce her husband, Kevin Hunter. The two had been married since 1999.

This happened right around the time that Wendy entered rehab. She discussed this matter to some extent on her show.

Wendy had been suffering from an addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs, specifically mentioning cocaine use to her audience and describing her sober living facility.

Wendy Williams was very open with viewers about her sober living arrangements.

Like all great things, Wendy Williams’ show came to an end

In June of 2022, there was considerably less transparency when it came to the end of The Wendy Williams Show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the end of Wendy’s time on television was full of tension and uncertainty.

Allegedly, her sobriety had become tenuous, with executives having to decide the day of whether they would allow her to broadcast. It was no good for the show — or for Wendy.

Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Wendy Williams hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter at SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Just two months after the end of The Wendy Williams Show, the titular star was back in rehab. In October of 2022, she left rehab, but now had no show to which to return.

At present, Wendy is under a legal guardianship as a result of Wells Fargo’s filing. The dubious financial behemoth is not the only party that believes that people are exploiting Wendy Williams.

This kind of conservatorship is deservedly controversial, but there are individuals who need this kind of help. But … is Wendy’s money okay?

Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

What is Wendy Williams’ net worth?

This is a much more complex question than one might imagine. As of late February of 2024, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Wendy Williams’ net worth at only $500,000.

That is a fairly normal, middle class net worth — but shocking from a longtime television star who earned $55,000 per episode of her very own talk show.

It appears that the previous estimate was that Wendy’s net worth was $20 million. However, Wendy’s own claims have caused that number to sharply decline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjJDhf5ll70 Lifetime is capitalizing on the interest in Wendy Williams’ health and finances.

In Where Is Wendy WIlliams, the Lifetime documentary about her well-being, she claims to have “no money.” This is because she does not have access to her own financial assets.

One could argue that her money is in a state of uncertainty, both hers and not-hers in a practical sense. Wendy has been battling with Wells Fargo in court in order to unfreeze her accounts, claiming that limiting access to her funds risks doing her irreparable financial harm.

Notably, Wendy’s family is seemingly unable to speak with her court-appointed guardian in any direct capacity.

Wendy Williams’ health is a source of even greater concern

In 2017, Wendy’s Halloween episode featured her collapse on live television. Minutes later, she returned to the screen, claiming that the studio had simply been too warm for her Statue of Liberty costume.

However, over the next several years, fans watched with worry as her health declined. It was not only her addiction issues, but also Graves disease and lymphedema.

In February of 2024, the world learned of Wendy Williams’ diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. This would seemingly indicate diminished cognitive capacity that could make it difficult for Wendy to manage her own affairs.