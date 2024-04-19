Suri Cruise’s True Feelings On Scientology: Will She Join Now She’s 18?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Suri Cruise joining Scientology? Is she poised to expose that notorious organization instead?

On Thursday, April 18, Suri Cruise had her 18th birthday.

Some of the public wondered if she might finally reunite with her father. Others speculated that she might open up about what she’s seen and heard about her dad and about Scientology, now that she’s an adult.

Worse, there were questions about whether she’d join her dad’s dubious church.

But Tom Cruise was an ocean away when his little girl turned 18. And Suri’s celebrations seemed to include friends — people who actually know her. And not a known Scientologist in sight.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise arrive the opening night premiere of “In The Heights” during the Tribeca Festival at the United Palace Theatre on June 9, 2021. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Suri Cruise!

As you can see in the video below, Page Six got a hold of photos of Suri Cruise as she celebrated her 18th birthday in New York on Thursday.

She walked out and about with a friend and a pink umbrella. She was dressed casually and appeared to be carrying a birthday gift — thought that is, of course, speculation.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was on the other side of the Atlantic, in London, England.

What is Tom Cruise doing?

61-year-old Tom Cruise has been filming a new project in the UK.

According to widespread and very consistent reports, Tom and Suri have not exactly been close for many years.

Allegedly, Page Six notes, they have not even seen each other in person since 2012. That is a full dozen years ago.

Tom Cruise attends the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO on February 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Reports credit Katie Holmes for insulating Suri Cruise from a lot of nonsense

“Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom,” the insider spilled to Page Six at the time. “This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public.”

Growing up as an involuntary celebrity can be damaging to a child. But there are even worse things. And Katie Holmes has done all that she can to keep Suri safe.

In November of 2013, Holmes’ court documents noted that she filed to divorce Cruise “to protect Suri from Scientology.”

Katie Holmes attends the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Is Scientology a cult?

Many people have characterized the Church of Scientology as a “cult.” But this vague, incendiary term is not especially helpful, and its meaning can change dramatically over time.

Now, it could apply to the twisted beliefs of the Duggar family or to what Smallville alum Allison Mack was up to until a few years ago.

Rather than use such a loaded term, some countries just don’t recognize it at all. Some decline to classify Scientology as a religion and while others just turn a blind eye, giving it no characterization at all.

Katie Holmes attends the Ulla Johnson Show during New York Fashion Week September 2023 on September 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

However you define it, Scientology is probably not in Suri Cruise’s future

Mike Rinder, who was once one of the highest authorities in the Church of Scientology before escaping the organization in 2007, has spent years exposing abuses within the Church. He also spoke to Page Six on this matter.

“Suri is not a Scientologist and never will be,” Rinder affirmed. “She deserves love and sympathy.”

It is possible that Suri could speak out about Scientology and its effect on her family. Many believe that her mother signed non-disclosure agreements that prevent her from doing the same. However, given Suri’s age when she apparently last had contact with her father, it’s unclear how much firsthand knowledge she has to share — even if she wants to.