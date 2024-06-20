Kiefer Sutherland Pays Loving, Emotional Tribute to Late Father

Hollywood has lost a legend.

And Kiefer Sutherland has lost a parent.

As previously reported, Donald Sutherland passed away on June 20 in Miami after battling an unknown illness.

The veteran actor was 88 years old.

Donald Sutherland and Kiefer Sutherland attend the Momentum Pictures’ screening of “Forsaken” at the Autry Museum of the American West on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Over the course of a seven-decade long career, Sutherland played major roles in hit movies, such as Mr. Bennet in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice with Keira Knightley and Hawkeye Pierce in 1970’s MAS*H.

He also had numerous notable film roles in movies that includes Ordinary People (1980) and Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), along with the evil President Snow in all four Hunger Games movies opposite Jennifer Lawrence and others.

Sutherland earned an Emmy for the 1995 TV movie Citizen X and took home an Honorary Academy Award in 2017 “for a lifetime of indelible characters, rendered with unwavering truthfulness.”

Most recently, the later star appeared on on television programs The Undoing, Trust and Swimming with Sharks.

Donald Sutherland is survived by five children, including fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” the latter wrote in a statement on his social media platforms.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

You can see Kiefer’s Tweet here:

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

In addition to the beautiful tribute, Kiefer shared a throwback photo (above) of him and his dad.

The black-and-white image features the loved ones from when Kiefer was a child … with the pair gathered closely as they pose for the camera.

At this point, Kiefer is likely best known for his long-running role on the drama 24.

The father-son duo starred together in projects a number of occasions throughout the years, including the movies “Max Dugan Returns” (1983), “Forsaken” (2015) and “A Time to Kill” (1996).

In 2022, Kiefer told The Guardian how his famous father’s career inspired his own Hollywood journey.

“It’s hard to think of another actor who’s been as prolific and made films as diverse as Ordinary People, Don’t Look Now, Fellini’s Casanova, Bertolucci’s 1900 and The Hunger Games,” he said back then.

“His influence was to make my career as diversified and interesting as possible, which he taught me by doing, not by saying, which was really cool.”

A private celebration of life in honor of Donald Sutherland will be held by the family at a later date.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Donald Sutherland. May he rest in peace.