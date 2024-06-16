Karl Urban & Keith Urban: Are The New Zealander Celebs Related?

Are Karl Urban and Keith Urban related to each other? The Hollywood stars share much more than just a last name.

One glaring difference between the pair? Their careers in tinsel town.

Karl Urban is best known for his film and television roles while Keith Urban is an award-winning country music artist.

But, do the two Urban’s share any DNA? Let’s dig in and find out.

Keith Urban attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Karl & Keith Share More Than The Urban Name

Karl, 52, and Keith, 56 also happen to share a homeland: New Zealand’s north island.

“The Boys” star is originally from the country’s capital, Wellington, located in the southwest region on the bottom tip of the island. Meanwhile Keith is from Whangārei, which is located all the way at the top of the island.

And, while this has nothing to do with being related, both men have two children. Keith, who married Nicole Kidman in 2006, has two daughters with the Aussie actress: Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith, 13.

Karl has two sons from his marriage to Natalie Wihongi: Hunter, 23, and Indiana, 18. Unfortunately, Karl and Natalie divorced in 2014 after ten years together.

Despite all of these shared traits, Karl and Keith are not actually related in any way. It seems this just might be a series of several coincidences for the pair of “K” name celebs.

Two Big Differences Between Karl & Keith

Fans of country crooner Keith will know that he’s better known as an Australian star due to the fact he moved from NZ when he was just two years old.

Another thing keeping the pair from any possible relation? Keith’s real last name is spelled differently: Urbahn.

Keith has never spoken about why he changed the spelling of his name, but some have speculated it was done to make the pronunciation easier to remember.

Karl Urban attends Netflix Family Summer, presents Los Angeles Premiere of “The Sea Beast” at Autry Museum of the American West on July 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Karl Urban Is An Only Child

Though Keith has a brother, Shane Urban, Karl doesn’t have any siblings.

Karl’s parents were German immigrants living in New Zealand where his mother’s career in a film production rental company helped spark his acting career. He even spoke fondly of attending screenings as a child during an interview.

“I was not only enamored with these films, but the culture of the crew and the way they interacted,” he told the NZ Herald in 2010. “I was hooked.”

Thankfully it all worked out as he now has 59 credits on his IMDb page as well as being the star of Amazon Prime’s original series “The Boys” which premiered its fourth season on June 13.