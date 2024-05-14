Is Kim Kardashian a robot? No. But she can put herself into a mindset where nothing touches her.

In early May, the Netflix roast of Tom Brady made headlines for Kim Kardashian’s attendance.

Not only did she participate in making fun of the infamous football star, but she also received a barrage of boos from the audience. Not for telling bad jokes. Simply for being there, for being who she is.

But according to one of the comedians, Kim was so untouchable by the audience’s jeers that she seemed almost inhuman.

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kim Kardashian was giving ‘robot’ vibes at ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’

Comedian Andrew Schulz spoke on his Flagrant podcast that Kim Kardashian seemed like a “robot … with no human aspect” to her behavior or reactions.

He added that Kim “sat with perfect posture for three hours straight.” Many artists, writers, gamers, and more only wish that they sat this way.

Schulz went on to claim that Kim seemed “disassociated” during the live Netflix roast. (For the record, he probably meant dissociated, which is when someone’s mind goes “somewhere else,” often as a trauma response)

Tom Brady and Andrew Schulz speak onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

To be clear, Schulz didn’t claim that Kim failed to emote. She absolutely did that.

According to the comedian, Kim Kardashian “smiled, laughed” during the roast.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Schulz commented. “Completely unaffected.”

Apparently, Kim Kardashian was a little ‘too perfect’

Continuing to insist that Kim Kardashian is not beating the robot allegations, Schulz described her as “striking, perfectly symmetrical.”

During the performance, members of the audience viciously booed Kim. It was inexcusably rude. (Notably, Netflix later edited out this moment)

“Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her,” Andrew Schulz recalled. “It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing.”

Reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian attends a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Schulz then likened the rest of the crowd to the contents of a “Buffalo Bills tailgate.” Not, perhaps, as polished or precise as Kim.

“Kim’s up there doing her set and then this guy in the stands, out of nowhere, just goes, ‘Bitch!'” Schulz admitted. “It was as if he had been holding it in for a whole minute and he just couldn’t hold it anymore.

He added: “Just seeing Kim Kardashian on stage for three minutes was too much for him to hold it in.” The individual in question might want to speak to a therapist about some glaring issues.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is it nice to call Kim Kardashian an inhuman ‘robot’ for not crying when people boo her?

As responses to the Tom Brady roast go, describing Kim Kardashian as so inhumanly perfect that she’s basically a robot isn’t so bad.

Kim has spent almost two decades as one of the most famous people on the planet. She is, if anything, too good at ignoring her haters. (Some celebrities tune out helpful feedback and constructive criticism as “trolls,” which does not serve them in the long run)

Whether Kim Kardashian can handle hate with the grace of a robot or not, some of the people there need to learn to be normal about her.