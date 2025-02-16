Reading Time: 4 minutes

A few months ago, we reported on the rumor that Pete Davidson would not return to Saturday Night Live as long as Colin Jost was still on the show.

Neither party ever confirmed that they were beefing, but the spat was a topic of widespread discussion on social media.

So you can imagine how many viewers were surprised to see Pete at Sunday’s SNL 50 special.

Pete Davidson attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Yes, Pete worked the red carpet and seemed to be in good spirits after debuting his new (mostly) tattoo-free look earlier this week.

So was there ever any truth to the rumors of a feud between these Staten Island natives?

Here’s what we know:

Pete Davidson attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Not all that long ago, insiders insisted that if you were hoping to see Pete Davidson return to SNL as a host this season, you were out of luck.

Pete first hosted in 2022, and he was slated to return for a second time last season.

But that episode was canceled due to the writers’ strike.

Many fans assumed that Davidson would return for SNL‘s historic fiftieth season, which got underway last year.

Pete Davidson attends Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” premiere at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

That later began to seem like an impossibility. The reason?

Well, according to The Sun Pete was in the midst of a nasty feud with his former friend and costar Colin Jost.

Pete Davidson’s Return to SNL Jeopardized By Feud

One insider told The Sun that the situation had gotten so bad that it came to the attention of SNL‘s legendary showrunner, Lorne Michaels.

Colin Jost hosts the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for PEN America)

“Pete and Colin’s falling out went all the way to the top. And Lorne has been made aware of the situation,” said the source.

“Despite Pete being invited to host in the past — it’s not looking likely that the comedian will be invited back anytime soon.”

In lieu of specifics, the source merely noted that “something big happened” in Colin in Pete’s relationship.

And now, apparently, the Weekend Update co-host refuses to be “in the same building, let alone the same room as Pete.”

Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The source went on to note that Colin simply “doesn’t want to be associated with Pete.”

A Dissenting Opinion

At one point, the Saturday Night Live colleagues were such close friends that they embarked on a highly eccentric business venture together:

They purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry with the goal of using it as an event space.

A source who’s involved in that project told The Sun that there’s no truth to the rumors of a feud between Pete and Colin.

He acknowledged that they “don’t talk as much as they used to.” But he insisted that it was merely because they’re “busy.”

Colin Jost attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America)

“People move on. They work on other things, and other relationships. And they are just not as close to the people that they once worked with previously,” said the second insider.

The Sun noted that Pete was “conspicuously absent” when the ferry hosted its long-delayed first event last year.

Fans expected to see him at the star-studded gala for New York Fashion Week. And many were surprised when Pete failed to make an appearance.

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of “Big Time Adolescence” at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Pete still calls Staten Island home. So it probably wouldn’t have taken much effort for him to attend.

Of course, the comic has been open about his mental health issues over the years. And he’s made it clear that there are times when he practices self-care by avoiding the spotlight.

So maybe he and Colin aren’t on such bad terms after all. Or maybe these former friends suffered a serious falling-out.

We’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.