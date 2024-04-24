Kim Kardashian to Taylor Swift: Leave Me Alone Already!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

How times have changed, celebrity gossip fans.

Years ago, Taylor Swift asked to be left alone after Kanye West released a track that trashed her as a “bitch” and Kim Kardashian later defended her then-husband by claiming Swift had approved the use of this insult.

Such a claim was eventually debunked.

“I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009,” Swift said in July 2016.

Now?

Kardashian can relate to her long-time rival.

A few days ago, Swift released her brand new studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which includes a single titled “thanK you aIMee.”

Take a close look at the letters capitalized in that title and you’ll they spell KIM.

The lyrics than make not-so-subtle references to the reality star, as Taylor sings at various points:

I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues.”

Comparing Kardashian (we assume) to a bully, Taylor describes this individual as a “bronze spray-tanned statue” in her hometown that “threatens to push me down the stairs at our school,” but also as someone who helped her “heal” and become strong.

Neither Swift nor Kardashian has directly addressed this track and the words within it.

However, an insider tells People Magazine that Kim is the one who would now like to be removed from this ongoing narrative.

“She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on,” the source says to this outlet.

Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it,” the magazine adds. “It’s been literally years.”

In some sense, Kim has been forced to come around on Swift because the former’s daughter is a huge fan of the singer; Kardashian has shared many videos of North West belting out Taylor Swift songs.

Which is simply the sweetest possible revenge for Swift.

The mother of four has lost over 100,000 followers since Taylor dragged her in this song, too.

In the chorus of “thanK you aIMee,” Swift sings:

All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’/And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel/Screamed ‘F— you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’/But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.

In 2019, Kardashian alleged that she, Swift and West had “all moved on” from the feud during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

But in a rare interview, Swift appeared to deny any such reparation of the relationship.

“It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us,” she told Elle, seemingly referencing the illegally recorded phone call and subsequent mention in West’s rap song.

“But maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”

Thrive, Taylor Swift most definitely has done.