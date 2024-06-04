Halsey’s health struggles continue to be heartbreaking, as the pop star seemingly reveals she’s battling cancer and Lupus.

In her announcement of a surprise new single and album, Halsey posted some videos of her life while creating new music. In has involved endless doctors visits, losing her hair and a promise to herself to fight her illness.

Strong. Powerful. Beautiful. It defines the song and the artist.

Halsey attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Halsey’s Hints She Has Cancer and Lupus Announcing New Single

Halsey’s had a rough go of it in her young life.

Already, she has had to deal being with diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome and POTS.

Now, with the announcement of her new single, The End, her illness journey has seemingly intensified. In the caption of her post, which features several videos of her receiving unknown treatments, she tags two organizations.

The first is the Lupus Research Alliance; the second is Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This seems to indicate that she has been diagnosed with both conditions, though she has not confirmed this as of yet. She has, however, made donations to both organizations to coincide with the song’s release.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that several other celebrities also suffer from, like Selena Gomez. It is a chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body, according to the alliance.

Leukemia and lymphoma are both blood cancers that affect the immune system.

In short, Halsey has been dealt a very rough hand, and things may have worsened. In the caption, she wrote, “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album.”

Halsey’s Illness Journey

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, appears to be in tremendous pain in the videos she shared. In one, she is dressed in comfy clothes, but looks anything but. She’s rubbing her calves and complains about feeling like an “old lady.”

“I told myself i’m given two more years to be sick,” she says in the video.” When I’m 30 I’m gonna rebirth, I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot.”

The pop star, who is currently 29, then shares videos of themselves getting treatment. Whether this is chemo or something else, it’s hard to say, but they involve and IV. The videos also seemingly show Halsey losing her hair, bit by bit, until finally, she has a bald head while singing in the studio.

The videos show their tears and their hard days and their resilience. They also give understanding to the new song they dropped.

Halsey’s ‘The End’ Lyrics Explained

Halsey fans have been waiting for them to drop a highly-anticipated fifth album for years. Now, it seems clear why it took so long to come together.

Still, the first single has dropped and The End is about her illnesses and her fears over how they affect her love life.

She sings: “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.“

Things get even more heartbreaking by the chorus: If you knew it was the end of the world / Could you love me like a child? / Could you hold me in the dark? / If you knew it was the end of the world / Would you like to stay a while? / Maybe we could build an ark.