Kailyn Lowry: I May Actually Have Even More Kids!

Kailyn Lowry would like to issue a correction.

On more than one semi-recent occasion, the former Teen Mom 2 star has said she was done having kids.

Back in November, Lowry said as much during an episode of one of her podcasts, stating very straightforwardly:

“No more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it.”

We’re up close here with Kailyn Lowry on an episode of Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

A couple months later, after revealing she had given birth to twins, Lowry said the doctor had tied her tubes as part of the C-section that enabled her to welcome her latest son and daughter into the world.

Kailyn has also said, meanwhile, that her boyfriend Elijah had gotten a vasectomy.

So there we have it, right?

Seven children is enough for Kailyn Lowry and now she’s all set with the members of her immediate family, right? Well, maybe not, as it turns out…

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

“Would I adopt a child? Maybe I would explore an opportunity like that,” Lowry said on her Barely Famous podcast a short time ago.

“Maybe not even adopt, but, like, maybe foster a child. I feel like that would be more of something that I would entertain more than, like, IVF or something. Because that feels like a lot.

“And, I don’t know; I would rather help another child that needs a home than bring another one in. Like, I think 7 is a lot.”

Most people would agree that seven is a lot.

Most would also agree that fostering a child in need is also a very admirable decision.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As cited above, the Teen Mom alum welcomed twins Verse and Valley last fall with Elijah Scott; the two also share son Rio, 15 months.

But that’s far from all!

Lowry is also mom to Creed, 3, and Lux, with ex Chris Lopez; son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

Kailyn has tried to explain in the past how she juggles such a household, but has also confessed that having this many kids is pretty darn challenging.

Kailyn Lowry is front and center in this scene from a 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

If you include live births and miscarriages, Lowry has been pregnant for over a decade of her life.

She’s only 32 years old and isn’t interested in IVF.

“I personally am not willing to put my body through it. I don’t wanna deal with the hormones,” she said on air.

“I get it, that’s some people’s only option. But for me, personally, I would rather explore the idea of, like, adoption, foster, surrogacy.”

Kailyn Lowry appears in this screen capture from an episode of Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

And when it comes to fostering? In the hope that the fostered boy or girl would then find adoptive parents down the line?

“I could never take it off the table,” she said during an interview last month.

“But right now, it’s just not realistic for what we wouldn’t be able to give, everything that would need to be given and what we want to provide. It’s just not possible right now.”