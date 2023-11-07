From what we can gather, Kailyn Lowry is now a mother of seven.

The former Teen Mom 2 star has not yet confirmed the news herself… and only one outlet has reported it thus far… but it sounds very much as if Lowry gave birth to twins this past weekend.

According to The Sun, Kailyn welcomed a boy and also her very first girl, both of whom she shares with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

She also shares a son named Rio with Scott — who was born last November.

In addition to Rio, Lowry is also mom to sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez; 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and 13-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

“We know Rio is here. He’s not even one yet, and yes, I did get pregnant very, very quickly after he was born,” Lowry told podcast listeners last week, admitting that she didn’t plan on this latest pregnancy.

“I know it wasn’t ideal and I don’t have answers for that.

“Things happen, life happens, and thankfully we were still having sex after a baby because that usually doesn’t happen for a while.”

Lowry went on to break some major news on this same broadcast.

“No more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it,” Kail said on this same podcast.

“It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.”

To be clear, Lowry explained here that she plans to get her “tubes tied,” a procedure that will make her unable to get pregnant again.

“I’m excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t,” Kailyn added.

Previewing the delivery that had not yet happened yet at the time of this recording, Lowry said of the twins and of her fifth kid:

“We got the same due date as Rio’s original due date. The exact same date, not a day off,… We’re going to have Irish triplets, all born in the same month.”

Due to complications the last time she gave birth, Lowry emphasized on this podcast that she had scheduled a C-section for the twins.

We can’t confirm whether this is how she delivered them over the weekend — or if they arrived a tad bit early, which is common when a woman is carrying two babies at once.

If Lowry really did welcome them, we just hope everyone involved is healthy.

Previously, as documented on The Hollywood Gossip, Lowry told critics that she’d never stop having sex.

This may remain the case, but Kailyn now insists that her baby-making days are over.

“Now I feel like our family is complete — I won’t have anything missing,” she concluded on the podcast.

“I won’t feel like, ‘What if we had another one?’ I’m excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out.

“I’m excited for that.”