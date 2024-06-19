Willie Mays, Possibly the Greatest Baseball Player of All-Time, Dead at 93

The world of sports has lost a true legend.

On Tuesday night, we learned that former San Francisco Giants superstar Willie Mays had passed away earlier that day “among loved ones,” according to his son.

Mays was 93 years old.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 24: Hall of famer Willie Mays is seen on the field before the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals during Game Three of the 2014 World Series at AT&T Park on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood,” wrote Mays’ son in the statement announcing this tragic piece of news.

Known as “The Say Hey Kid” for his positive attitude and the way he greeted others during his playing days, Mays played a total of 23 seasons.

He finished his career with 660 home runs, which ranked second in history only to Babe Ruth at the time.

Mays made 24 All-Star teams, won two NL MVP awards and earned 12 Gold Gloves.

He now ranks sixth all time in home runs (660), seventh in runs scored (2,068), 12th in RBIs (1,909) and 13th in hits (3,293).

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/Qk4NySCFZQ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024

“Today we have lost a true legend”, said Giants Chairman Greg Johnson in a statement. “In the pantheon of baseball greats, Willie Mays’ combination of tremendous talent, keen intellect, showmanship, and boundless joy set him apart. A 24-time All-Star, the Say Hey Kid is the ultimate Forever Giant.

“He had a profound influence not only on the game of baseball, but on the fabric of America. He was an inspiration and a hero who will be forever remembered and deeply missed.”

Mays led the National League in home runs and steals in four seasons and in slugging five times. He hit over .300 ten times and had a career average of .301.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the most exciting all-around players in the history of our sport” Major League Baseball said in a statement on Twitter.

Added Barry Bonds, the godson of Mays, via Instagram:

I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion. I have no words to describe what you mean to me- you helped shape me to be who I am today. Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me. Rest in peace Willie, I love you forever.

In Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, Mays made an over-the-shoulder running catch in centerfield that, still today, is simply known as “The Catch.”

Partly as a result of this play, the World Series MVP Award was named in his honor in 2017.

President Barack Obama presents Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“His incredible achievements and statistics do not begin to describe the awe that came with watching Willie Mays dominate the game in every way imaginable,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in his statement.

“We will never forget this true Giant on and off the field.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Willie’s family, his friends across our game, Giants fans everywhere, and his countless admirers across the world.”

May Willie Mays rest in peace.