Amanda Knox: Comedy Show About Murder Case Draws Outrage From Victim’s Family

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Back in 2007, police in Italy arrested American student Amanda Knox following the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher.

After being wrongly convicted and imprisoned for four years, Knox was eventually exonerated.

Now, she’s revisiting the events of that year in a comedy show called Cartwheel — so named because of the claim that she did a cartwheel after being arrested.

And the Kercher family is failing to see the humor in the situation.

Amanda Knox attends Hulu’s ‘The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox’ New York Premiere at New York Historical Society on August 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/WireImage)

“What I would say [to Knox] is to think about the family here, think about her friends and to turn the tables if it was your sister that this had happened to,” Meredith’s older sister, Stephanie Kercher, told the BBC this week.

That’s a pretty difficult request to ignore — particularly considering the tragedy at the center of the story.

Meredith was just 21 when she was found stabbed to death in the apartment she shared with Knox while the two were studying abroad in Italy.

Knox, however, insists the show isn’t making Meredith’s murder the punchline.

The former murder suspect says Cartwheel is instead about the experience of being publicly vilified and the challenges of explaining her past to her children.

“I joke a lot about how I was vilified, but I don’t joke about her murder,” Knox told the Telegraph (via Radar Online).

And while Knox insists she’s not joking about the murder itself, a petition calling for the show’s cancellation has reportedly collected more than 9,000 signatures.

Knox addressed the controversy on Instagram, explaining that Cartwheel is ultimately about motherhood, raising a daughter in what she describes as an unfair and dangerous world, and grappling with how much truth to tell her child.

She also claimed the production “honors Meredith Kercher’s memory and calls out the violence that was done to her and to me.”

Meredith’s family, however, may not see it quite that way.

Rudy Guede, an acquaintance of Knox and Kercher, was ultimately convicted of Meredith’s murder. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and released in 2021 after serving 13 years.

For Knox, the case became the defining trauma of her young adulthood.

Now, nearly two decades after Meredith’s death, she’s attempting to reclaim the narrative through comedy.

Whether audiences are ready to laugh along is another question entirely.