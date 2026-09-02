Sadie Sink Thirst-Traps in Wet & Wild Underwear Ad

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Sadie Sink is making a major splash for Calvin Klein.

On the heels of her Spider-Man (and broader MCU) debut, the Stranger Things alum is turning up the heat.

Sink is showing off her jaw-dropping body in multiple undergarments — all in the name of fashion.

At one point, she gets soaking wet in her white cotton underwear.

Sadie Sink attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Sadie Sink has our attention

As part of the “Feel the Fit” denim campaign, Sadie Sink flaunted her incredible figure in high-rise loose jeans.

The 24-year-old actress danced around to Willa Ford’s “I Wanna Be Bad,” even pulling the classic hairbrush-as-a-microphone bit.

Wearing dark clothes allowed both her fair skin and gleaming red hair to pop vibrantly.

Addition, the close-up shots of her body as she dressed were a treat for the eyes.

Sink’s other had, however, proved to be even spicier.

The ad where Sink is hanging out in her Calvin Klein underwear is more overtly stunning.

She does, eventually, pull on a pair of ’90s straight jeans.

This is not before we see a close up of the process by which she gets dressed.

Or, in this case, half-dressed.

However, as you can see, putting on a little clothing does not end the ad.

This appears to be a legally distinct nod to her MCU role

When Sadie Sink is … let’s call it “dressed” … the electronics in the kitchen seem to go haywire.

The sink (get it, sink?) also loses it as if possessed, splashing her with water.

Sink is, at this point, still wearing thin white undergarments that do not necessarily shelter her body from the water.

The ad is still safe to share on even the most prudish social media sites, like Instagram, but the vibes are deeply horny.

She looks great. Seriously.

Though wearing Calvin Klein clothes will probably not make you look like her, the implication seems to be that you’ll never know unless you try.

Without spoiling her character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and in the upcoming X-Men films in the MCU, you could argue that this is a nod to her portrayal of a classic Marvel Comics character.

But you could just as easily say that her kitchen is losing its mind because she’s just so hot.

This is an effective ad campaign, and without the unfortunate memes that Tate McRae’s dance is eliciting.

Even people who aren’t going to rush out to buy their own Calvins are going to have a new reason to look forward to May 2028, the projected release date for the MCU’s first big (new) X-Men project.