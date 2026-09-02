'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 Cast Includes 3 Celebs Who Are...Sort of Pro Dancers?

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The cast for Dancing With the Stars Season 35 was revealed today.

And three of the contestants are raising eyebrows among fans who feel they have an unfair advantage.

Jenna Dewan is a former pro dancer who starred in the dance film Step Up.

And while Julia Stiles was never a professional dancer, per se, one of her most famous roles is Save the Last Dance — in which she did a whole lot of dancing.

Julia Stiles attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

And that brings us to Harry Shum Jr. who worked as a pro dancer before appearing in such films as Step Up 2 and Step Up 3D.

Basically, the rest of the cast may want to start worrying now. But who knows? Everyone loves an upset.

And here’s the full list of stars who will be competing with Jenna, Julia, and Harry for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is also joining the competition. Ali has enjoyed a lengthy career as an actress, singer and author, and she’s a five-time NAACP Image Award winner.

She’ll be hoping that experience helps when the judges start handing out scores.

Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart

Yes, that Taylor Hanson.

The musician, who formed Hanson with his brothers Isaac and Zac as a child, will attempt to turn “MMMBop” into Mirrorball material.

We can only hope the choreography includes at least one dramatic ’90s throwback.

Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten

The Food Network icon is trading pasta for cha-cha.

The Emmy-winning chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur will bring her culinary celebrity to the ballroom, though unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that making a plate of pasta earns bonus points from the judges.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

The Olympic gold medalist and three-time U.S. national champion figure skater certainly knows a thing or two about performing under pressure.

Glenn made history at the 2026 Olympics, including becoming the first U.S. woman to land three triple Axels at a single Games.

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

The former Bachelorette heartthrob is back in the reality TV spotlight — this time without roses.

Cameron will compete with returning pro Sharna Burgess.

Also joining the cast are Summer House star Ciara Miller, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, comedian Connor Wood, Love Thy Nader star Sarah Jane Nader, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives personality Conner Leavitt (whose wife, Whitney Leavitt, competed last season), Paralympic champion Ezra Frech, Traitors runner-up Maura Higgins and Jimmy Kimmel sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Season 35 premieres September 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.