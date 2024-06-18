Drew Barrymore Trashed Over Interview With Angela Deem From ’90 Day Fiance’

Drew Barrymore should be better than this.

In 2023, Drew Barrymore’s scabbing during the strikes alienated a lot of now-former fans. Not to mention her show’s writers.

Now, she’s hemorrhaging more fans. And she’s losing respect in the process.

Having 90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem as a talk show guest has set a new low for her talk show.

Drew Barrymore speaks on her talk show in June of 2024. (Image Credit: CBS)

Angela Deem has a toxic brand, and that’s bad news for Drew Barrymore

Recently, the despicable 90 Day Fiance star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show as a guest.

This catastrophic error has left Drew’s fans feeling downright disgusted — not to mention surprised and confused.

It wasn’t a good look for Ross Matthews, either. But since Drew has her name on the show, she’s the one who seems tainted by Angela’s malodorous vibes.

Even when The Drew Barrymore Show shared an Instagram reel of Angela Deem’s appearance on the show, the comments were full of fully justified outrage.

It was not merely that people expressed their unwavering loathing of Angela as a human being and as an “entertainer.”

Commenters also expressed their disappointment that Drew Barrymore, who has so many fans, would sully herself with Angela’s (metaphorically) fetid presence.

Why do ’90 Day Fiance’ fans hate Angela Deem?

Angela would like to see herself as a funny, unpredictable “meemaw” who’s been unlucky in love and, perhaps, is a little too trusting.

The truth is she’s among the worst kinds of reality star, who’s behavior is abhorrent. (Not just our word; unsurprisingly, the adjective “abhorrent” cropped up in a lot Instagram comments on Drew’s page.)

90 Day Fiance fans who describe Angela as abusive aren’t referring to the contents of police reports or accusations. The show itself has captured her treatment of her husband — including destroying his property to verbally accosting him to physically attacking him.

In a previously unseen moment from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem physically attacked husband Michael Ilesanmi. (Image Credit: TLC)

But that’s not all.

As recently as August of 2023, video recorded Angela Deem attacking and beating a woman in a hotel lobby. Even when she knows that she’s on TLC’s cameras, Angela unleashes her fury upon castmates. It’s not entertainment; it’s signs of a serious problem. And, in some cases, it’s likely a crime.

Despite her alleged desire to be liked, her behavior has been nothing short of rancid. For viewers to see Drew invite Angela onto her show and greet her as if she were merely a relatable reality TV personality was … disquieting.

Angela Deem seems to be inadvertently reenacting an Alien meme, but Liz Woods doesn’t seem to be enjoying it. (Image Credit: TLC)

Should we be angry with Drew Barrymore?

It’s definitely a complex question. How much power does she have over the guest lineup on her show?

In this case, social media posts seem to suggest that this ill-advised guest spot was a favor to Ross Matthews. Allegedly, his husband is a big fan of Angela’s. (There is no accounting for taste.)

Truth be told, we cannot reasonably expect Drew to personally vet every single guest on her own show.

For unknown reasons, The Drew Barrymore Show invited 90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem as a guest in June of 2024. Oh no! (Image Credit: CBS)

But, as countless commenters pointed out, almost anyone else from 90 Day Fiance would have been a better choice. Even if they don’t have the whole situation with Michael Ilesanmi going for them.

Obviously, they could do worse, like convicted abuser Geoffrey Paschel if he weren’t rotting behind bars where he belongs. But while “90 Day stars worse than Angela” is a short list, the vast majority of them really are just normal people with interesting stories.

It’s easy to suggest that producers were looking to court controversy for ratings. But it’s equally likely that, on the surface, Angela just seems like an ill-behaved grandmother who makes people laugh. The true fault lies with TLC and Sharp for continuing to treat her like an employable reality star and not a monster.