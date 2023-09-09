Todd and Julie Chrisley to Be Released from Prison Years Early: WTF, Right?!?

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley received some positive legal news this week.

Eight months after the reality stars surrendered to authorities and began their respective federal prison sentences for tax fraud, their release dates have been moved up.

On September 7, it was confirmed that Todd — who reported to the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida in January — will now be set free on January 22, 2033.

This is a full TWO years earlier than his originally scheduled 2035 release, according to federal prison records.

For her part, Julie is scheduled to be released from FMC Lexington in Kentucky on October 19, 2028… a year and three months earlier than her initial release date.

No reason was cited for these changes, but the spouses’ lawyer, Jay Surgent, referenced good behavior via the following statement on Friday:

“Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences.

“I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years.”

The husband and wife, who have been married since 1996, were engulfed in a weeks-long trial that ended in June 2022 when they were convicted on tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that the wealthy reality stars used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They also concealed millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from the aforementioned program.

Last month, it was announced that a spinoff starring other members of the Chrisley family would sadly hit the air at some point down the line.

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan told E! News in November after the couple’s sentencing.

“Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

Since they went to jail, meanwhile, Julie and Todd’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been a vocal supporter of her parents, providing updates about how they’re doing while serving time.

“I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change,” she said on a podcast this summer, adding at the time:

“Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story.”

Added son Chase in a recent interview with Extra:

“They’re hanging in there. It’s a terrible situation.

“The conditions [of their prisons] are awful and if you read all these headlines they say the polar opposite, but it is not the truth and we’re going to be spreading a lot of awareness to that as well.”

Indeed, sources have claimed that Todd is being harassed by other inmates due to his fame.

