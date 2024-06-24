Mindy Kaling’s Secret Pregnancy: Gave Birth to Her 3rd Child MONTHS Ago!

Mindy Kaling is a mother of 3 – and she has been for quite some time!

The actress celebrated her 45th birthday by taking to social media and revealing that she had given birth to her third child, a daughter named Anne, in February.

How grand! And she was even kind enough to share the first photos of her new bundle of joy!

Mindy Kaling celebrates Mindy x Andie Collection at Malibu Country Mart on June 07, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim)

Mindy Kaling Gives Birth To Baby #3 in Secret: Meet Anne!

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Mindy captioned the carousel of photos she posted on Instagram on June 24th.

Mindy is already a mom to two little ones: Kit, 6 and son Spencer, 3. Mindy didn’t share too many details, but she did share some adorable pictures of the kids all getting along. She also shared just how truly blessed she feels.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

That Single Parent Life

Mindy is good at keeping secrets.

This is the second pregnancy she’s kept under wraps. In 2020, The Office star announced on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that she had given birth to Spencer, without letting the public know she was pregnant.

“I’m telling it for the first time now … I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3,” she said on the talk show. Considering it was during the coronavirus pandemic, the surprise was somewhat understood.

But she must’ve enjoyed the thrill of the reveal, because there was no reason to hide the details this time. Except, you know, the fact that it’s her life and she’s entitled to privacy if she wants it.

Speaking of privacy, she continues to remain mum on the topic of the kids “father”. She’s kept his identity under wraps. The rumor for years has been that B.J. Novak, her ex and Office co-star, fathered her kids.

When asked about the rumors, she did not confirm nor deny, but rather focused on the relationship he does have with the kids

“He’s the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ,” she explained in an interview published in an interview with Marie Claire. “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”