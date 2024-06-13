Jessica Shannon Seeks Potential Sperm Donor In Brother-in-Law Josh!

Jessica Shannon is in the market for a sperm donor.

Amidst all of the drama on Mama June: Family Crisis, the titular family in question continues to grow and change.

Jessica and her partner are contemplating becoming parents. They’ll need a sperm donor to make that happen.

But brother-in-law Josh Efird, who already fathered several of Jessica’s nieces and nephews, might be an odd choice. What does Lauryn think about all of this?

On Mama June: Family Crisis, sisters Lauryn Shannon and Jessica Shannon speak on the confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Jessica Shannon wants to become a mother

In 2023, Jessica Shannon revealed her girlfriend, Shyann McCant.

Jessica is one of the eldest of Mama June Shannon’s children. And while late sister Anna Cardwell and younger sister Lauryn Shannon became moms years ago, she has remained childfree.

However, she and Shyann are considering embarking upon motherhood.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, Jessica Shannon shows up for a talk. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Since neither Jessica nor Shyann have their own sperm, they would need to find a sperm donor.

There are many opportunities, from sperm banks to simply asking a friend (or relative, depending upon who intends to have the child). But this can be an emotionally charged decision for everyone involved.

That goes double for this situation … as Jessica admitted that she is considering her brother-in-law as a possible donor.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, Josh Efird speaks to the confessional camera to promote the new season. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Jessica Shannon might ask Josh Efird to be the sperm donor

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jessica Shannon shared her potential baby-making plans.

Josh Efird is the husband of Jessica’s sister, Lauryn Shannon. Together, the couple shares four children — Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus Ray and Stella Renae. (Not for nothing, but they also raised Alana Thompson through her teens to adulthood)

As you can see below, Jessica apparently considers Josh to be (genetic) fatherhood material. And would potentially request his fatherhood material, so to speak.

“Well, we’ll have to see about that,” Jessica said diplomatically when Entertainment Tonight posed the question.

June commented on the idea “I think for me it threw me for a loop.”

Meanwhile, Lauryn — whose husband’s sperm would be involved — seemed to find her mother’s reaction bizarre. “Don’t get too deep,” Lauryn advised Mama June.

Jessica Shannon appeared on Mama June: Road to Redemption to speak to her mother, June Shannon. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Shyann is eager to settle down with Jessica

“Shyann is still bugging her though every day,” Lauryn characterized. “Shyann wants a ring too.”

As for her husband (genetically) fathering a potential nibling, she added: “I don’t know. There’s a lot that ties into it more than just doing.” She also acknowledged that more expensive options might not be possible for Jessica.

“I don’t think people understand how expensive it is, so you ask who you can,” Jessica reasoned. She’s not wrong!