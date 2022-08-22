Jessica Shannon Reveals Girlfriend: Who is Shyann McCant?

Jessica Shannon isn’t part of the core cast of Mama June: Road to Redemption, but she is one of June’s daughters.

And she is a familiar face to viewers, who recently watched her help Lauryn ambush June with an important talk.

Jessica has big, exciting news: she is in a relationship.

Her girlfriend is a single mom from Georgia. The two have clearly been together for a while.

The Sun unveiled a series of new photos of Jessica Shannon and her girlfriend, Shyann McCant.

Jessica is of course Mama June Shannon’s 25-year-old daughter.

Shyann is a 19-year-old Georgian. Though this is their first time stepping out as a couple, some may recognize Shyann.

Months ago, Shyann shared a photo on Memorial Day back in May.

It is possible that, at the time, they were quietly going Instagram Official without making it “official.”

At the same time, Jessica and Shyann may have simply not been in a relationship with each other yet. Life happens, you know?

As you can imagine, we don’t know how long they have been together.

Aside from that photo from Memorial Day, the only seeming confirmation is Jessica’s birthday post in June.

She wished Shyann’s daughter, now four years old, a “happy birthday” in a personal Facebook post.

Jessica is not the first woman in the family to reveal that she is interested in women.

In 2015, June came out publicly as bisexual.

She has hooked up with women in the past, has only had actual relationships with men. So far, anyway.

huh

June, for whatever reason, married Justin Stroud earlier this year.

There are many complicated factors that sometimes drive members of the bi community to only date one gender.

Social rejection against same-gender relationships can be an issue, but it’s not always the only factor.

Meanwhile, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon also came out as bi several years ago.

She too has a husband, Josh Efird, but relationship status (or personal history, for that matter) do not dictate sexuality.

Lauryn is who she is. Just like June. Just like Jessica — whose only truly public previous relationship was dating “Phillip” many years ago.

Some may be scratching their heads, surprised at three women-who-love-women in one family.

But we should remember that, while Jessica has a girlfriend, we only know June and Lauryn’s sexualities because they told the world.

It’s a great reminder that most of the LGBTQ+ community is essentially invisible. Our society is filled with an array of diversity that is not always visible.

June Shannon has many issues. Her family as a whole also has many issues.

However, it is certainly a good thing that she and two of her daughters have felt comfortable sharing their authentic selves — not only with each other, but with the world.

The LGBTQ+ community is once again under siege by political opportunists hoping to use hate to galvanize bigoted voters. It’s always heartwarming to see people who can live in peace as themselves.

One can understand why some of those rooting for June might be tempted to ask why she keeps being with terrible men.

Sugar Bear was and is horrible. Geno Doak was no good for her.

Justin Stroud may be newer, but some of his old photos tell people all that they really need to know about him.

Yes, that is Justin Stroud with a Confederate Flag behind him. Gross!

But just as we don’t get to decide what sexuality labels people use, we also don’t get to tell them how to date.

We are all entitled to wish that June would choose better partners. That’s just common sense.

However, we don’t get to tell her to date women any more than we get to tell her to date only men. Bi people can date any gender; it doesn’t mean that they have to. Besides, she’s married now.