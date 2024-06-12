Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan: Couple Photos Of ‘Bridgerton’ Sweethearts

Are Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan a couple? In the hearts and minds of Bridgerton fans everywhere, the answer is a resounding yes. Polin is going strong!



In truth, there’s no evidence whatsoever that the actors who play Colin and Penelope on the hit Netflix show are courting in real life. Still, you can’t deny that they have some serious chemistry off-screen.



Just look at these photos of the couple walking the red carpet of all the events to promote season 3!

Lord and Lady Whistledown 1 (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend the “Bridgerton” Season Part two special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024 in London, England. The Look Of Love? 2 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. Color Coordinated 3 (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images) Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend the Toronto Premiere of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 Part II at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre on June 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Cozied Up To Colin 4 (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend the Season 3 screening of “Bridgerton” at Claridge’s Hotel on February 14, 2024 in London, England. I Wanna Hold Your Hand 5 (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend the “Bridgerton” Season 3 launch on the grounds of Milton Park Country House on April 21, 2024 in Bowral, Australia. Stars of the show Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”) and Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell, were all in attendance for the celebration of season 3 of the Shondaland hit series. Winning in White 6 (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend the season 3 photocall for “Bridgerton” at Bulgari Hotel on May 09, 2024 in Milan, Italy.