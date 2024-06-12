Are Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan a couple? In the hearts and minds of Bridgerton fans everywhere, the answer is a resounding yes. Polin is going strong!
In truth, there’s no evidence whatsoever that the actors who play Colin and Penelope on the hit Netflix show are courting in real life. Still, you can’t deny that they have some serious chemistry off-screen.
Just look at these photos of the couple walking the red carpet of all the events to promote season 3!
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan: Couple Photos Of 'Bridgerton' Sweethearts
