Bridgerton Loses Yet Another Major Cast Member Ahead of Season 3

Lady Whistledown has some bad news for fans of Bridgerton.

Or, to be more specific, someone about whom Lady Whistledown has spread lots of gossip has some bad news for fans of Bridgerton.

Daphne Bridgerton, who portrayed the key character of Phoebe Dynevor during the Netflix Regency-era drama’s first two seasons will be absent from Season 3.

The actress herself confirmed this development last week during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting her new movie Fair Play.

“Sadly [I’m] not in Season 3,” Dynevor told Screen Rant, adding that she could “potentially” return in future seasons.

In the meantime, she added that she’s “just excited to watch [Season 3] as a viewer.”

After Daphne’s courtship and eventual marriage were the central storyline of Season 1, the character scarcely appeared on Season 2.

Dynevor’s contract ran out last year, too, so it’s not as though she’s been let go or anything of that nature.

Each season of this beloved Netflix series focuses on a different Bridgerton child’s love story.

The first season told the story of how Daphne and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page, who left after Season 1) found love… while the second season explored her brother Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) journey in finding the ideal woman to make his viscountess.

This upcoming season?

Fans can look forward to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and his budding romance with his childhood friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan.)

Following his exit after the show’s wildly popular first season Page took to Instagram to address his departure.

“The ride of a lifetime,” he wrote.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke.

“Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined.

“The love is real and will just keep growing.”

Rege-Jean Page will not appear on Bridgerton Season 2. The show just got a lot less sexy.

As reported last May, Dynevor’s onscreen sister — original cast member Ruby Stokes — will also not be back for Season 3.

Her role of Francesca will now be played Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal).

Elsewhere… Jess Brownell will serve as showrunner in Season 3, taking over for series creator Chris Van Dusen, who remains an executive producer along with Shonda Rhimes.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for new episodes.

