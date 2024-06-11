Amber Portwood’s New Fiancé Missing After Fight With ‘Teen Mom’ Star

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Days after announcing her engagement, Amber Portwood is searching for her missing fiancé.

Amber’s new man was reported missing from his small town in North Carolina.

Details are scarce, which makes the story all the more mysterious, but apparently, the Teen Mom star’s fiancé fled after a fight and never returend.

Amber Portwood’s New Fiancé Gary Reported Missing: What We Know

On June 11, Bryson City Police Department out of North Caroline confirmed via Facebook that Gary Wayt, Amber’s new fiancé, was missing.

He was last seen two days earlier in the town Bryson City.

An incident report obtained by Us Weekly confirmed the investigation was active, but did not specify if there were any leads

Gary, 39, is described in the report as 6-foot-1, weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He drives a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana state registration plates.

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover.

Amber Portwood has had her share of legal trouble over the years. (MTV)

Amber Portwood ‘Distraught’ Over Missing Fiancé

As it turns out, Amber was the one who had called the police to report Gary missing and has been a mess ever since.

In a statement to The U.S. Sun, police revealed that Amber and Gary had a fight before he disappeared.

“Amber stated she and Gary were having an argument and Gary picked up his car keys and wallet and walked out the door and drove off in a 2009 Nissan Rouge gray in color,” the statement read.

“She has been trying to locate him and went to the police,” a separate source told Us Weekly. “Distraught” and worried, the Teen Mom star apparently hasn’t heard from him for a few days, despite the recent announcement of their engagement.

“She doesn’t know where he is. Hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family. She reported him missing to local police on June 10. His parents haven’t heard from him either.”

Everything about their relationship feels like it’s moving at rapid speed. First, the pair made their debut as a couple on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter the week before. Gary met all of Amber’s co-stars via Zoom.

That was just a few days before the news broke of their engagement, though the proposal took place “within the last two weeks.”

(MTV)

Why Would Gary Take Off?

If there was anything wrong between the pair, that would be considered news to Amber, according to those closest to her.

“She’s really, really happy,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

Here’s hoping this all works out for the best, that nothing more sinister is going on with Gary.