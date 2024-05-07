Tom Selleck could lose his ranch, one that he has owned for decades.

For nearly a decade and a half, Blue Bloods has dominated TV ratings. It is, many argue, a consummate CBS series — for better or for worse.

Despite high viewing numbers, the network has opted to pull the plug after fourteen seasons.

Though veteran actor Tom Selleck admits that he will never lack for comfort, he fears that losing this series will mean that he can no longer afford his sprawling Ventura County property.

Tom Selleck visits the Build Series to discuss his show “Blue Bloods at Build Studio on September 29, 2017. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

‘Blue Bloods’ will end after Season 14

In November of 2023, CBS decided that Blue Bloods would end after fourteen seasons. Season 14 airs in two parts during 2024, with the second — and final — 8-episode portion of the season beginning in the autumn of 2024.

Tom Selleck has starred as the unsubtly named New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the series premiered in 2010.

The 79-year-old actor has led a long and illustrious career. But even so, he may have to sell his 63-acre California ranch once he loses the income from this series.

Tom Selleck discussed his career at length on CBS Sunday Morning. And he very directly addressed his concerns about keeping his ranch.

“You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” Selleck expressed.

Many might express surprise that a man who reportedly make $200,000 per Blue Bloods episode has financial concerns of any kind. But not only does a lot of that money go to other people (like agents), but Selleck’s living expenses are well above average.

Tom Selleck attends the Blue Bloods 150th Episode Celebration at 92nd Street Y on March 27, 2017. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A successful acting career seldom means infinite wealth

“Seriously, that’s an issue? If you stopped working?” asked an astonished Tracy Smith during the interview.

“That’s always an issue,” Selleck pointed out. “If I stopped working, yeah.”

He was quick to clarify that this doesn’t mean that he’s broke: “Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!” In other words, if he stopped working, he would need to cut back on his expenses — including the sprawling property.

Tom Selleck arrives for funeral services being held for former first lady Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library March 11, 2016. (Photo Credit: Irfan Khan-Pool/Getty Images)

In 1988, Tom Selleck first purchased the ranch. This was after he quit Magnum: PI, which is to this date considered a quintessential cultural touchstone of the 1980s. Selleck has owned this ranch for most if not all of the lifespan of your average Millennial.

The accomplished actor is also turning 80 in January of 2025. Though that is well past the retirement age of any decent society, he admits that he is not planning to quit acting.

“As an actor, you never lose — I don’t lose, anyway — that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job,” he explained. “I like the fact that there’s no excuses. You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it.”

Tom Selleck attends the PowerWomen 2013 awards on November 14, 2013. (Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Perhaps CBS will change their minds about canceling ‘Blue Bloods’

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” Selleck stated aspirationally. And not just for the sake of his ranch.

“We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back,” he pointed out.

Selleck continued: “And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

Tom Selleck speaks onstage during the 2012 Writers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on February 19, 2012. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WGAw)

Industry experts speculate that CBS canceled Blue Bloods because of the show’s expense to make. Yes, it brought in massive ratings.

But sometimes, networks (and streaming services) will cancel a successful show because it costs money to make — and prop up a worse show that gets fewer ratings because it’s so inexpensive that it’s more profitable.

Blue Bloods is not without its critics or controversies, but it’s still relatively well-regarded for what it is. And after 14 years, it still has millions of fans who’d be happy to tune in. We suspect that Tom Selleck has more than his ranch on his mind when it comes to hoping that the show will continue.