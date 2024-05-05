The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 Might Be the Most Dramatic One Yet.

This is what Bravo wrote as a caption to a preview for new episodes of this long-running franchise, which returns on Sunday night, May 5.

It sounds familiar, we know.

But it may also be true.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 cast members pose here for the camera. (Bravo)

On Season 14, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda will be featured as lead cast members… while Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler will return as Friends.

According to The Sun, filming kicked off way back in August 2023, not long after a three-part reunion aired in Bravo in June.

This same outlet reports that Giudice will remain the focus of the series on Season 14, but that she also will stick to her vow to stay clear from sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

We actually won’t see very much of these women feuding.

Melissa Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14. (Bravo)

So, what will we witness this spring and summer?!?

“Margaret and Jackie got into a big argument over her book. Jackie gave out copies of her book to a few cast members, but Margaret did not get one and that made her question their friendship,” an insider tells The Sun.

Josephs especially takes issue with her so-called friend because she introduced Jackie to the publicist who helped get her this book deal.

“I think people are so used to Jersey being about family,” Gorga has said to The Sun. “It’s a huge twist this year – plot twist!”

Dolores Catania sitting alone on the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere. (Bravo)

Margaret also teased to this publication that the “biggest fight” this season is between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. A PHYSICAL fight, she emphasizes.

“Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument and Danielle retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer’s face, drawing blood,” a source previously alleged to Page Six.

These cast members were even suspended for a few days as a result of this altercation.

“I could say for me it was very surprising. But for the viewer and fan of Housewives, it’s not surprising. They already knew what kind of person I was dealing with,” Danielle says to The Sun.

Danielle Cabral gets into a big fight with Jennifer Aydin on Season 14. (Bravo)

As for Teresa’s controversial husband, Luis Ruelas?

Rachel and John Fuda will continue to accuse him of hiring an investigator to look into their lives.

These accusations have been brought to court — as of February 2024 — when attorney Kevin S. Johnson and his firm filed a lawsuit against Luis (among others), accusing him of violating the Federal Wiretap Act, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.

Teresa Giudice looks very unhappy in this scene. (Bravo)

Finally… welcome to Kayla Giovinazzo, Tiffany Chantell-Rosania, and Jessica Kiraly.

These three fresh faces were brought on this season “as a test,” writes The Sun, to see if they might replace any veteran cast members down the line.

Tiffany competed on The Amazing Race in 2015; Kayla is married to Jamie Giovinazzo, the CEO and Founder of Eat Clean Bro; and Jessica creates fashion and lifestyle content on social media.

The Real Housewives of Season 14 will air on Bravo at 8/7c.