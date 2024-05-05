Kim Kardashian Booed By Tom Brady Fans At His Roast: Watch

Kim Kardashian was booed by the adoring crowd at Tom Brady’s Roast.

Now Kim and Taylor Swift have something in common: NFL fans who are mad at them!

The crowd gathered Sunday evening at the Kia Forum were ready for shots to be taken at the expense of the famous QB. So why would they let all the comedians and special guests have all the fun!

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. ((Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic))

Kim Kardashian Booed By Tom Brady Fans At His Roast

Netflix’s first live celebrity roast was a big success, watched by adoring fans of the celebrated football star, Tom Brady.

During the first hour of The Roast of Tom Brady, there were endless jokes about his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, as well as his ex Bridget Moynahan.

But it was his recent fling, Kim Kardashian, who got the biggest reaction – since she was actually in the house!

Kim took the podium at the roast, but rather than hearing applause, she heard the sound of booing.

The chilly reception seemed to catch her off guard, but she continued to the stage none the less, only stopping to give her thanks to the host of the evening, Kevin Hart.

Oh man I LOVE this crowd! Haha They totally booed Kim Kardashian for showing up ???? This Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix is hilarious pic.twitter.com/LC4ZraZYje — Andy Signore (@andysignore) May 6, 2024

Tom Brady Mocked By One of His Most Famous Flings: Kim K

Once she found her way to the stage, Kim first tried take a jab at Kevin Hart

“I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” she said, before the crowd launched into more grumbling. Rough start!

Things got better when she directed her comedy towards herself. Remember all those rumors about these two dating?

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” she joked.

The moment won the crowd over, and things were smooth sailing from there.

She made jokes comparing Brady to her step father, Caitlyn Jenner, and then gave a shout out to her famous father and recently deceased OJ Simpson.

“I think enough of my family members helped defend former football players.”

She ended her set with some encouraging words for Brady.

“Retirement isn’t easy. It can be a lot like a bad breakup. So I’ll give you the same advice that I give all my exes: Good luck knowing the best is behind you. Congratulations, Tom,” she said.