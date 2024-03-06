The Real Housewives of New Jersey Trailer Teases Turmoil for Teresa Giudice: Is Her …

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Bravo has released the first trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and you may not believe this…

… but it looks like a lot of drama is on the way.

First, the series will bring back Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda as lead cast members… with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler returning as Friends.

Teresa Giudice cries in this trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Bravo)

As is so often the case for this franchise, Giudice appears to be the main focus of upcoming episodes… although her feud with Melissa Gorga isn’t referenced at all.

Instead, it’s Teresa marriage to Luis Ruelas that has everyone talking — and speculating.

“Teresa is distraught because in the house, there’s not a lot of calm,” Danielle says in the preview, before Jennifer Aydin chimes in as follows:

“Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots.”

Teresa Giudice and her husband on Bravo. (Bravo)

These remarks are cut with footage of Teresa walking with Ruelas, while Dolores says of her colleague:

“She’s not doing great.”

It doesn’t us long to learn why not, either, as an unknown voice claims “Louis pissed away her money.”

There’s been concern about Ruelas almost as soon as Giudice started dating him, with various critics trashing Luis as a fraud or a schemer.

We don’t learn any more details about what he may or may not have done with his wife’s money in this trailer, however.

This is a scene from The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14. (Bravo)

At another point, the emotional and suspenseful promo goes over to argument between Louie and Teresa.

“I want it to be better,” he says, as she notes, “It’s not going to be better. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Once again, mystery clouds the scene. Producers sure know how to build intrigue, don’t they?

And even when Teresa’s relationship with Ruelas is not front and center, her relationship with others still dominates coverage.

Teresa Giudice sits here and gets ready to talk to Andy Cohen on Bravo. (BRAVO)

For example, video teases shifting friendships between Margaret and pals Jenn Fessler and Jackie, both of whom have formed a surprising bond with Giudice.

“That’s who you want to associate yourself with?” she asks Jenn, later referring to Jackie as “Judas” while talking about their rift in a conversation with Joe.

“You want to tell Teresa everything you’ve been doing behind her back?”

“I’m being friends with whomever I want to be friends with, and I don’t care!” Jackie fires back.

Teresa Giudice attends at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

Elsewhere, Jenn Fessler is also on the outs with Rachel, who, naturally, is ALSO feuding with Teresa.

“You’re a f—ing bully, Teresa,” she screams, as Teresa warns her, “Don’t poke the f—ing bear.”

YIKES, huh?

We can’t wait.

Scroll down, meanwhile, for the official Bravo synopsis of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14…

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice promo pic. (Bravo)

Teresa is happily in her love bubble with husband Louie and continues to preserve her peace by cutting off her relationship with her brother, Joe, sister-in-law, Melissa, and former friend Margaret. However, as she navigates her new family life with Louie, her emotions are at an all-time high as her daughter Gabriella prepares to go away to college.

Melissa’s world is completely changing as she and Joe send daughter Antonia off to college. Focusing on her family, with her mother getting older, Melissa and her sisters debate over what is best for their mother moving forward. With her store, Envy, thriving, she explores what could be the boutique’s next big move.

Dolores has always been the peacemaker in this group of friends, but this year she’s at a crossroads in her relationship with her doting boyfriend, Paulie. As he finalizes his divorce, will Dolores be ready to get her happily ever after?

After Margaret’s ex-husband unexpectedly passed away last year, she’s finally coming to terms with the grief and how much it is affecting her relationship with her husband, Joe. While she continues to spar with Teresa, her friendship with Jackie takes in a shocking twist and a turn for the worse.

Although her loyalties stand with best friend Teresa, Jennifer A. is finally in a good place with the friend group, especially Melissa and Margaret. However, a turn of events has her questioning certain relationships.

Danielle continues to have unresolved tension with her family, but her business, Boujie Kidz, is thriving as she makes her first appearance at New York Fashion Week. Reeling from last year’s explosive drama, she ultimately questions where her friendships stand within the group.

Rachel’s life is busier than ever as she navigates her arthritis issues while also dealing with her youngest daughter’s speech and physical delays. When harmful gossip resurfaces regarding her husband John’s past, Rachel stands her ground and goes head-to-head with Teresa

Jackie’s lifelong dream of getting a book deal comes to life, but her relationship with Margaret struggles because of it. As she starts to get closer with Teresa, her ride or dies question where her loyalty stands.

Jennifer F. continues to find her voice and place in the group while being open to new friendships. When she takes a liking to the other ladies, Margaret and Rachel dispute how good of a friend she really is.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c.