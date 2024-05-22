It may be time to get real when it comes to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

And it also may be time to soon bid the franchise farewell.

The latest season of these Teresa Giudice-based series kicked off on May 6 to very little fanfare… with ratings for Episode 3 plummeting to a franchise low.

Teresa Giudice appears exasperated in this confessional. (Bravo)

The May 20 installment only garnered 699,000 thousands viewers overall, a scant 160,000 of whom comprised the advertiser-friendly demographic of 18-49-year olds.

Might America finally be sick of these Garden State residents?

In particular, might they have tired of a program that has become about Giudice and, really, Giudice only for multiple years now?

Teresa isn’t very likable, and she isn’t very interesting at this point, either.

Margaret Josephs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14. (Bravo)

The trailer for Season 14 made it clear that the focus, once again, would be on Teresa this spring and summer.

The main storyline to date has centered on Teresa’s marriage to Louis Ruelas, a controversial figure who may have “pissed her money away,” according to one cast member via the aforementioned preview.

There’s also tension between Margaret Josephs and pals Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider, the latter two of whom have formed a newfound bond with, you guessed it… Teresa.

“That’s who you want to associate yourself with?” Josephs asks Fessler, later referring to Jackie as “Judas” while discussing their rift in a conversation with Joe.

“You want to tell Teresa everything you’ve been doing behind her back?”

“I’m being friends with whomever I want to be friends with, and I don’t care!” Jackie responds

You’re looking at a close-up on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Bravo)

Rachel Fuda also has words with Giudice this season, screaming at her in one scene:”

“You’re a f–cking bully, Teresa,” she says.

Giudice then fires back: “Don’t poke the f-cking bear.”

The response by many viewers here may very well be, “We’re sick of watching this f-cking bear over and over and over after all this time.”

Teresa Giudice cries in this trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Bravo)

Did Bravo make a mistake in bring back ALL of Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Fuda, Goldschneider and Fessler for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14?

It’s starting to seem that way.

With so many possible changes afoot at Bravo, the better question may now be this:

Will we ever see these women on TV ever again after this year?