The Real Housewives of New Jersey needs to be canceled. There, we said it.

If you think it’s too soon to bid the franchise farewell, then you’re in the minority.

The latest season of these Teresa Giudice-focused series kicked off on May 6 to very little fanfare… with ratings for Episode 3 plummeting to a franchise low.

Now, the season won’t even get the fan-favorite reunion episodes because there is so much animosity between the stars.

Teresa Giudice appears exasperated in this confessional. (Bravo)

Real Housewives Of New Jersey Canceled For Good? It Looks Like It Could Be

The May 20 installment only garnered 699,000 thousands viewers overall, a scant 160,000 of whom comprised the advertiser-friendly demographic of 18-49-year olds.

Might America finally be sick of these Garden State residents?

In particular, might they have tired of a program that has become about Giudice and, really, Giudice only for multiple years now?

Teresa isn’t very likable, and she isn’t very interesting at this point, either.

Margaret Josephs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14. (Bravo)

The trailer for Season 14 made it clear that the focus, once again, would be on Teresa this spring and summer.

The main storyline to date has centered on Teresa’s marriage to Louis Ruelas, a controversial figure who may have “pissed her money away,” according to one cast member via the aforementioned preview.

There’s also tension between Margaret Josephs and pals Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider, the latter two of whom have formed a newfound bond with, you guessed it… Teresa.

“That’s who you want to associate yourself with?” Josephs asks Fessler, later referring to Jackie as “Judas” while discussing their rift in a conversation with Joe.

“You want to tell Teresa everything you’ve been doing behind her back?”

“I’m being friends with whomever I want to be friends with, and I don’t care!” Jackie responds

You’re looking at a close-up on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Bravo)

Will An Explosive Fight Save The Show?

The trailer also shows an all out BRAWL in a NJ restaurant. It’s likely this won’t happen until the finale, but the highlights may be what keeps fans holding on.

Rachel Fuda has words with Giudice this season, screaming at her in one scene:

“You’re a f–cking bully, Teresa,” she says.

Giudice then fires back: “Don’t poke the f-cking bear.”

The response by many viewers here may very well be, “We’re sick of watching this f-cking bear over and over and over after all this time.”

Teresa Giudice cries in this trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Bravo)

Did Bravo make a mistake in bring back ALL of Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Fuda, Goldschneider and Fessler for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14?

It’s starting to seem that way.

Why The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Special Was Cancelled

The writing is already on the wall, given the news that the latest season of RHONJ won’t even have a reunion episode.

Season 14 will end unresolved, as for the first time in the history of the series, there will not be a traditional reunion.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired on Sunday, June 9, Teresa addressed the news of Bravo forgoing the reunion directly to Andy’s face. It’s clear that the other women will not be seen with her, but perhaps that’s for good reason.

Teresa revealed that she had already come up with a strategy of how she was going to handle her ongoing feud with Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, and that she was going to let it all play out on the reunion special.

“It’s too bad we aren’t having a reunion because I was going to bring an envelope and I was going to take something out of the envelope,” Teresa said, referencing a moment from the season 13 reunion when John showed an envelope with alleged proof that Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, had been investigating his family — though he never opened the envelope.

“I was going to bring it tonight, but I want to make sure we have a reunion,” Teresa added , but Andy was quick to dodge the question. “Maybe we’ll have you back before the end of the season,” he said.