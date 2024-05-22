The daughter of Teresa Giudice has been in a car crash. Oh no!

After spending most of her life growing up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Milania Giudice is a young adult.

On Bravo and on social media, Milania has her own life, her own story, and sometimes her own drama.

Most recently, Milania was in a car crash in her fancy new car. But there are a few silver linings to the story.

Teresa Giudice began planning for a dinner with her daughters, Milania and Audriana. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Image Credit: Bravo)

Milania Giudice, third daughter of Teresa Giudice, was in a car crash

According to a police report that TMZ obtained, Teresa’s daughter Milania Giudice was driving her new Mercedes-Benz convertible.

The vehicular collision reportedly occurred in Boonton, New Jersey on Friday, May 17.

Milania’s pricey, luxurious vehicle ended up making unwanted contact with another car at an intersection. But which driver is to blame?

According to the police report, the drivers did not see eye to eye when it came to the fault for the collision. And no, it doesn’t sound like Milania was driving like a bat out of hell, either.

The 18-year-old reality TV personality told police that the other driver had driven despite the stop sign, striking her car in the intersection. (It is unclear if she was T-boned)

We do not know the identity of the other driver. However, they asserted that they had come to a complete stop at the stop sign, looked both ways, and then driven through the intersection — only to nonetheless get into a car crash with Milania’s vehicle.

Miliana Giudice celebrated her sweet 16 without one of her cousins present, and her mom is still fuming over it. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Good news, Teresa! Milania was not at fault for the car crash (according to police)

Ultimately, the traffic cops at the scene ended up siding with Milania — and against the other driver.

According to the report, the vehicular collision only took place because the other party displayed “inattention and failing to yield to the right of way.”

In other words, Milania had right of way, and the stop sign should have prevented the collision. It did not.

Her voice cracking, Teresa Giudice tells her brother that she was “good to” him for years. She feels betrayed. (Image Credit: Bravo)

And there is more good news. TMZ‘s report also included a statement from the Giudice family’s attorney, James Leonard.

Not only did Leonard confirm that Milania did not sustain any injuries during the accident, he also noted: “We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt. That’s all that matters.”

Good! Preventable injuries (like a car crash) are the third leading cause of death in the United States. It’s good to hear that both Milania and the other driver were okay.

But there’s some bad news for Milania following the car crash

Unfortunately, Milania’s Mercedes-Benz — which was still so new that it has temporary tags — left the car crash scene via tow truck.

Just because she’s from a wealthy family doesn’t mean that it doesn’t suck when her expensive belongings take damage. She just has more of a safety net.

Shifting back to the positives, Milania recently celebrated her college acceptance. She applied to and received an acceptance letter to the University of Tampa. That’s fantastic news for this high school senior.