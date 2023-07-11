Teresa Giudice Blamed for Daughter Milania's Rapid Weight Loss: Stop the Cruel Comments!

Some people expose their parents’ cruelty in memoirs, on blogs, in a therapist’s office.

17-year-old Milania Giudice is doing it on her own mother’s podcast.

Yes, ahead of Teresa Giudice returning for RHONJ Season 14, she is still running her podcast.

There, her daughter revealed that Tre’s comments prompted her to drop a dramatic amount of weight in a very short amount of time. That does not sound even slightly okay.

Milania Giudice is one of Teresa’s four daughters.

Now 17, she made an appearance as a guest on Namaste B$tches, Teresa’s podcast.

Early during the episode, the podcast (for some reason) decided to discuss how Milania, back in her middle school years, was “a little bit thicker.”

“I was way thicker in middle school,” Milania characterized.

She asserted: “I was a pumpkin.”

It is actually extremely normal and healthy for children to gain weight early in puberty. Their bodies need massive amounts of energy to grow and change.

“One day it hit me,” Milania then shared on the podcast.

“And,” she recalled, “I felt suffocated in my own body.”

There is a difference between wanting to change your body and feeling body dysmorphia. What she describes sounds a bit like the latter.

These feelings of despair and discomfort simply by existing in her flesh prison prompted Milania to want to lose weight.

She asked her mother for a nutritionist. And she was able to work out before and after school every day.

In other words, Milania used the secret to weight loss — being rich. And many have since praised her for the results.

“In two months, I lost 50 pounds,” Milania then revealed.

That is an alarming amount of weight loss. In general, even losing half of that in only two months would be unhealthy.

Teresa expressed her own dismay, exclaiming “What?” with her usual lack of chill. This time, it was a bit justified.

As for what prompted Milania’s sudden panic over her human body, she did not have to look far.

She explained that it was her mother’s little comments that first made her think that she needed to change.

“My mom would be like – she would never say anything,” Milania said. “But she would be like, ‘Oh, you’re going to have another ice cream?'”

Milania ended up weighing only about 110 pounds after making rapid, intense changes to her diet and exercise habits.

Naturally, numerous commenters accused Teresa of being “cruel.” Even if Milania did not intend to convey that, this is clearly what listeners took away from it.

It’s important to remember the damaging impact that a parent’s words can have on their child.