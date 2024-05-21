Taylor Swift joining the MCU could certainly dazzle audiences.

While Taylor Swift continues to tour and delight audiences, fans continue to wonder if she will expand her horizons.

One particular rumor continues to tantalize audiences. Even critics of the idea find it intriguing.

Could Taylor Swift join the MCU? One particular, not-yet-seen Marvel Cinematic Universe character comes to mind.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Taylor Swift joining the MCU?

Taylor Swift is a powerhouse. She is a recently minted billionaire, and nothing that she does can avoid major headlines.

And if she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she would get to put her acting chops on display. (Remember, Taylor has acted on screen before)

Taylor wouldn’t be the first famous singer to join the MCU. Her ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, actually plays Eros, as people who have watched the criminally underrated Eternals will recall.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Which Marvel character would Taylor play in the MCU?

Obviously, Marvel comics includes thousands upon thousands of characters. Some are very well-known. Others are relatively obscure.

Dazzler may be an unfamiliar name to normies, but she’s a very well-known Marvel character. Specifically, from X-Men.

While there’s more to share about Dazzler in a moment, we should note that fans (and perhaps studios) have been connecting Taylor with Dazzler for nearly a decade.

This idea has been around since 2016

X-Men: Apocalypse came out in May of 2016. That film was largely a disappointment to fans of, let’s face it, Marvel’s best line of comics. But the film also included an easter egg: a Dazzler album cover in which the mutant character appeared to resemble Taylor Swift.

A lot has changed since then. Disney’s acquisition of Fox was a horror for countless writers, actors, and others. It may be one of the final death blows to the entertainment industry as we know it. But it did get X-Men and related Marvel properties back under the shared Marvel umbrella where they belong. (A silver lining, but so not worth it)

Now, the idea of Taylor playing Dazzler has resurfaced. This time, she could play the mutant as the MCU continues to unveil more X-Men characters.

Could Dazzler show up in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ in July 2024?

Taylor Swift is longtime friends with Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine. The character’s name is Wade Wilson, he’s a little zany and a lot R-rated, and he’s buddying up with the most recognizable X-Men character: Wolverine.

This film will feature Cassandra Nova as a primary antagonist. Cassandra Nova, in comics, is Professor X’s (literal) evil twin. In the womb, Charles Xavier sensed her evil and strangled her, but she somehow returned. In comics, she instigated a Sentinel attack against Genosha, resulting in the slaughter of millions of mutants. (She’s also how Emma Frost gained her iconic secondary mutation, her organic diamond form).

It’s good that Cassandra Nova is appearing in a Deadpool film rather than in something more serious. She’s not a fan-favorite villain, despite her importance in several (Earth-616) comics storylines. But her presence, and Wolverine’s, and those of other mutants suggests the possibility that others — like Dazzler — could appear.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has more ties to ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ than just Ryan Reynolds

During one of Taylor Swift’s numerous visits to Kansas City Chiefs games to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play football, she brought not only Ryan Reynolds but also Shawn Levy. Levy is the Deadpool and Wolverine director, and his presence raised both eyebrows and questions.

Levy wisely evaded questions about Taylor Swift or the MCU when people asked, noting: “I’m no dummy.” Smart!

However, comics blogger Daniel Richtman reported that Taylor had a “good meeting with Kevin Feige, and they are discussing a role in the MCU.”

Looks like Taylor Swift MIGHT be gearing up to be the MCU's Dazzler!



According to Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK), Taylor Swift and Kevin Feige have had a meeting about a role in the MCU!



Our best bet is that this role would be Dazzler. She's LITERALLY born to play that role!… pic.twitter.com/Xl1t4b8Rpc — Small Screen (@SmallScreenCo) May 21, 2024

Who is Dazzler anyway?

Dazzler is a mutant from Marvel’s X-Men comics. She has the ability to convert sound — from ambient noises to music blasting from speakers to her own voice — into various types of energy.

Sometimes, she does this to emit concussive waves, energy shields, or even (less frequently) energy constructs.

Most often, people recognize Dazzler as a comics-universe music star. Sometimes, a pop singer, other times, punk. Either way, when she performs, she really puts on a show.

On X-Men ’97 Season 1, Episode 5, Dazzler appears in Genosha, entertaining her fellow mutants without fear of reprisal from baseline humans for displaying her abilities. (Image Credit: Disney+)

What would Dazzler’s role be in the MCU?

Truth be told, Dazzler is only sometimes a participant in mutant-related adventures. Often, she has a cameo appearance in comics or on animated projects. We most often see her putting on a performance … since that is her job.

The MCU is massive, yet only has room for so many characters. It is likely that, whether Taylor joins the MCU to play Dazzler or someone else portrays her, her appearance will be for select scenes, or even in the background — entertaining a crowd.

Dazzler sometimes functions as a symbol — showing groups of non-mutants who accept a mutant pop star, or indicating spaces (like Genosha or Krakoa) where mutants are free to use their gifts in public without fear of arrest or murder by baseline humans.

On X-Men ’97, Dazzler is one of multiple mutants entertaining a crowd on Genosha. The crowd here includes Rogue, Boom Boom, and others. Many of these mutant would later die during the Sentinel attack. (Image Credit: Disney+)

Would Taylor Swift be a good fit as Dazzler?

Taylor Swift is an actress with a growing filmography. Cats is the most famous example of her acting, but perhaps not the most universally beloved.

If Dazzler appears in the MCU in a small role and Taylor portrays her, it’s possible that people could complain. Critics could draw comparisons to Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones, while fans could say that Disney has wasted her talents.

Truth be told … groups of people will complain about any famous choice. That doesn’t always make it a bad one.

Marvel Studios is developing a ‘BLONDE PHANTOM’ series for Disney+ and they're considering Taylor Swift for the lead role, @DanielRPK reports. pic.twitter.com/JlNAKGNLbX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2024

Will Taylor Swift play Blonde Phantom?

On Tuesday, May 21, a jarring report alleged that not only is Marvel developing a Blonde Phantom series for Disney+ . . . but that they’re considering Taylor Swift for this MCU role.

Blonde Phantom is a Marvel Comics character from the Golden Age. She is, historically, a gun-toting secretary with no superpowers whatsoever.

If a Blonde Phantom series does materialize, we’re sure that the MCU iteration will take a less 1950s approach to the character. Even if Taylor Swift does not end up as the lead role.