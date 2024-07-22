’16 & Pregnant’ Star Autumn Crittendon Dead at 27: Cause of Death TBD

Reading Time: 2 minutes

16 & Pregnant fans are mourning the death of Autumn Crittendon, the cause of which remains a mystery, despite information from the family.

Autumn was confirmed dead by the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday, July 22, at only 27 years old.

She is the second 16 & Pregnant star to pass away this year, with Sean Garinger passing away in February.

Our hearts break for her family, including her young children.

’16 and Pregnant’ Season 5 mom Autumn Crittendon in her debut on the show. (MTV/ Youtube)

Autumn Crittendon’s Cause of Death: Reality Star Passed at 27

Fans of 16 and Pregnant Season 5 mom Autumn Crittendon learned of her passing via TMZ.

Her sister reportedly confirmed the news the night before with a long, heartfelt post on social media. However, that post has since been taken down.

What sources shared with the outlet is that Autumn was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her stepfather.

She was living with him and her mother, along with her three small children, Drake, Abigail, and Luke.

When the paramedics arrived at their Virgina home, they attempted to render CPR. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

Her cause of death remains under investigation, with no official statement from authorities. However, sources that spoke to TMZ attempted to fill in some blanks.

Her early pregnancy days with her first child. (MTV/Youtube)

Autumn’s Health & Her Ongoing Issues

The site reports that they were told that Autumn had been sick and was complaining of heartburn recently. The condition was getting so bad, she was prepared to see a doctor.

This new development comes after she was diagnosed with kidney issues and as well as being diabetic, says the source. Apparently, there was also some concern about her blood pressure.

All of this adds up to the need for investigation, clearly.

The Second Death of an MTV Star This Year

2024 has not been kind to Hollywood, with greats like Donald Sutherland, Bob Newhart, and Richard Lewis all passing away.

But it’s been especially hard for fans of MTV reality shows, as Autumn’s passing marks the second 16 and Pregnant star to suddenly die this year.

Sean Garinger, best known for appearing on 16 and Pregnant alongside his ex-girlfriend Selena Gutierrez, passed away following a horrific ATV accident in February.

He was only 20 years old.

Heartbreaking.