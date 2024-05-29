Selena Gomez Almost Adopted First Child Before Meeting BF Benny Blanco

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez almost adopted her first child after spending five years alone.

Two things stopped her: time and Benny Blanco.

Her boyfriend of nearly a year has completely changed the course of her young life. A course that included, as she has now revealed, plans to become a mother.

A candid and brutally honest new interview with TIME Magazine details exactly why she made the decision to adopt and when she realized there was another choice available to her.

Selena Gomez departs the “Emilia Perez” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez’s Adoption Plan: “I kind of accepted it”

To hear her tell it, Selena has gotten used to the idea of being on her own by the time she hit her 30s. After a slew of failed romances, including with her first love Justin Bieber, the singer told Time Magazine that she started to think about what her life would look like without a partner.

As it turns out, she may have conceived a life without a husband, but not without a child.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she admitted.

“A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

And wouldn’t you know it, she met someone at the age of 31, four years before her deadline.

Benny Blanco and actor Selena Gomez attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Selena and Benny Blanco’s Plans to Have Kids

Enter Benny Blanco to the chat, Selena’s boyfriend since mid-2023. The pair have been practically inseparable, and through photos on Instagram and interviews, they also sound completely in love.

Selena gushes over Benny in the interview, acknowledging that she now has something she hasn’t had for a long time, even from her fans.

“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life.”

She adds, “But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him.”

So, are kids in the future for these two? Just a few weeks before, Benny shared with Howard Stern how he’s dying to be a dad and sees a real future with Selena.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon,” Selena insisted.