Kody Brown and Robyn Brown to Renew Vows on Sister Wives Season 19?!?

Over the past two-plus months, all headlines surrounding the Sister Wives universe has centered around one topic and one topic only.

For a very sad and understandable reason.

On March 4, Garrison Brown took his own life via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It is a horrible tragedy from which we’d imagine his loved ones will never recover.

As we inch closer to the airing of Sister Wives Season 19, however, many TLC viewers are wondering what future episodes of this long-running series will entail.

Will the show focus solely on the death of Garrison?

Will we see footage from his memorial?

Just how much will Janelle Brown and Kody Brown talk about the loss of their son?

We can’t answer any of these questions for certain at the moment of course.

But a rumor is spreading around social media, specifically on Reddit, that is sparking a great deal of controversy.

Amid fissures in their relationship, might Kody and Robyn Brown actually renew their vows on an upcoming episode?

This romance is the only one on the show that remains intact after Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown all walked out on their spiritual husband at various points over the last two and a half years.

This has left Robyn as Kody’s only wife, although she’s been his only legal wife for many years now.

In the wake of being left behind by three women, Kody has been reeling for awhile, going back to long before Garrison committed suicide.

“Kody has been going through a lot and he’s dealt with a lot of frustration and anger and hurt and betrayal, and I’m going through my own emotions about all of it as well,” Robyn previously told People Magazine, adding a few months ago:

“And it’s been hard on our relationship.

“It’s been really hard on our relationship because I think when you’re going through a divorce, you start questioning yourself.”

Kody has even admitted that he recently thought of leaving Robyn because he just felt like a “piece of sh-t” after losing a trio of other relationships.

“Moving forward is still one of those things where you go through a divorce, you almost feel like God doesn’t exist, and you’re so angry, so bitter,” Kody even said to People at one point.

“You need to let some sunshine back in.

“That’s the thing. I think we’re just in a transitionary point where I am letting sunshine back in.”

With this in mind, there’s suddenly speculation that the aforementioned sunshine may translate to a surprising development on Season 19 of Sister Wives.

There’s chatter that Kody and Robyn may renew their vows.

And there’s also a whole lot of pushback over this storyline, if it does actually come to fruition.

“How do u guys feel about this and do u think after garrison passing will TLC actually be that stupid and show that?!?” asked a Reddit user after hearing about this possibility.

We’ll just go ahead and let some critics on this same platform respond with their feelings:

I feel like if TLC shows that and acts like nothing happened they will lose viewers!! I know they will lose me if they give those idiots a stage once again to hurt those kids and a look How happy we are wedding renewal will be a slap in everyone face!!

I don’t think I can stomach watching after everything that happened with Garrison. I could watch about the other wives and kids but not Kody and Robyn, they disgust me.

Robyn and Kody can pack sand. I won’t be watching anymore, the entire show was based on deceit.