Tom Sandoval Blasts Raquel Leviss, AGAIN: ‘She Used Me’

The relationship between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has made lots of headlines in the past year.

But it was only last night that we learned exactly how it came to an end.

As you’ll likely recall, the Sandoval-Raquel affair was last year’s most widely discussed reality TV drama.

The attention became a little overwhelming for Raquel, who wound up quitting Vanderpump Rules and checking into a mental health facility.

During her time in Arizona, Raquel wisely did not have any contact with Sandoval.

And it seems she continued to ghost him after she completed her time in the mental health facility.

In fact, it was only when Sandoval heard Raquel’s first post-rehab podcast interview that he realized he had been dumped.

Tom Sandoval Goes OFF on Raquel Leviss!

“I’m shell-shocked right now,” said a heartbroken Sandoval on last night’s VPR.

“Raquel went on a podcast, I just listened to it. She’s like, ‘I wasn’t in love with Tom.’ And she’s acting as though she’s somehow got it the worst out of everybody.”

Sandoval went on to reveal that he’d worked on himself in the hope that Raquel would give him a second chance once she returned to LA.

“I made changes to myself thinking that — that maybe one day she would see all the hard work I had done on myself and would appreciate it,” Sandoval complained.

“I wasn’t fully ready to give up hope until I heard it from her own lips,” he added in a confessional.

“And now I have. To go through all that and not give it a shot? What was it all for?”

Sandoval’s bestie Tom Schwartz is usually more than willing to offer a shoulder to cry on, but he wasn’t interested in his friend’s pity party.

“It’s over man. It’s been over,” Schwartz remarked.

Similarly, unsympathetic was Leviss’ former fiancee James Kennedy.

“Dude, I’m listening to the s–t that’s coming out of her mouth, and I’m like, ‘It’s f–king bulls–t. It’s so Goddamn disrespectful,” Sandoval complained to James at one point.

“She used me and now has thrown me away.”

“After the breakup, I went and lived my own life, and it just seems like all of this just comes back to haunt me,” an irate Kennedy replied.

“I don’t want to sit here and talk s–t about Raquel. I’m done with the talking s–t. I’m done.”

Yes, it seems that Sandoval isn’t receiving any more sympathy from his friend group than he’s receiving from the general public.

Sounds like Raquel may have dodged a bullet by kicking this guy to the curb!

The last thing she needs is even more haters!