One of Train’s founding members, Charlie Colin, died at age 58 this week and the cause of his death is just upsetting.

The musician, who started the successful band alongside OG members Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood, passed away after a freak accident while in Brussel, Belgium.

50 ways to say goodbye, but this is just one of the worst.

Charlie Colin of Train performs during the VH1 Best Super Bowl Concert Ever at Sugar Mill on February 1, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ((Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images))

Charlie Colin Cause Of Death: Freak Accident in The Shower

According to Charlie’s mother, who spoke to TMZ, the Train founding member was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium when it happened.

He was taking a shower when slipped and fell. What’s worse, his mother told the outlet that no one found Charlie until his friends returned home from their trip about 5 days ago.

Because of that, it’s unclear why or when Charlie fell.

We can’t imagine how horrible everyone feels, but even more so, how possible it might’ve been to save Charlie had someone else been in the house. Terrible.

Melissa Peterman, Pat Monahan, Scott Underwood and Charlie Colin of Train attend the Waterkeepers Alliance Fundraiser dinner at Juma Entertainment’s 18th Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest at on December 5, 2009 in Deer Valley, Utah. ((Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images))

Charlie Colin’s Legacy With Train

Charlie, a bass player, formed the band Train in San Francisco in with his pals in 1993. He got to enjoy in the group’s early success, which included 2 Grammy’s back in 2002 — one for Best Rock Song and the other for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s). Charlie left the band in 2023.

In recent years,. Charlie had moved overseas to teach a music master class at a Brussels conservatory

His mother told TMZ he was also working at a studio and finishing making music for a film.

Such a tragedy. So young and so talented and to be taken so suddenly.

Our condolences go out to his mother and his musical pals.