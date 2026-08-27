Kylie Jenner Pregnant? ‘I Don’t Feel The Need to Say Anything Ever’

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Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? This would mean Baby #3, presumably by Timmy this time.

The makeup mogul is responding to the latest rumor — but not jumping to confirm or deny anything.

Instead, Kylie’s reasoning that fans will figure it out eventually, one way or the other.

It’s true. Pregnancy or non-pregnancy becomes obvious over time, unless you hide for months. And hiding is its own answer.

Kylie Jenner appeared as a guest on the ‘Better Half’ podcast in August 2026. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant?

On the Wednesday, August 26 episode of the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, Kylie caught up with old friends.

Speaking with longtime friend Stas Karanikolaou and former employee Vic Villarroel, she responded to the latest pregnancy rumor.

“I think that I’m so used to people creating their own narrative,” Kylie admitted, “that I actually have to just laugh about it.”

She added: “And I really don’t care.”

Kylie shared: “I just assume people will figure it out eventually, which is what they always do.”

“Like, people think I’m pregnant right now,” Kylie then acknowledged.

“At least,” she then added, “I saw some things.”

Just because she does not always respond to rumors and speculation does not mean that she does not necessarily see these comments, especially when her superfans are doing the posting.

Unlike her older sisters, Kylie has basically never known a time when she was not in the spotlight.

She has developed a somewhat pragmatic attitude towards dispelling rumors. Mostly, that means letting them dispel themselves.

Kylie Jenner wants her boobs bigger 😳🤭 pic.twitter.com/M6oqY7hzku — Ky💖 (@Khydaily) August 27, 2026

‘The rumors will be squashed’

Kylie Jenner explained exactly why rumors about her, be they absurd or merely untrue, don’t keep her awake at night.

And, more to the point, why she doesn’t feel the need to confirm or deny things.

“I’m not going to address everything ‘cause it’s, like, I’m going to be in a bikini somewhere or I’m going to be out,” Kylie reasoned.

“And,” she predicted, “the rumors will be squashed.”

At the risk of sounding pedantic, quashed is when something is invalid. Squashed is when something is compressed or destroyed. We’d argue that, in this case, both meanings apply.

Kylie Jenner wspomniała o „hate that i made you love me” Ariany podczas nowego wywiadu/podcastu, wymieniając ten utwór jako swoją aktualnie ulubioną piosenkę🫶 pic.twitter.com/9NscYR0hkI — Ariana Grande Polska ꕤ Arizone (@grandepolska) August 27, 2026

“I, kind of, just don’t feel the need to say anything ever,” Kylie characterized.

(Some of us are dedicated yappers, but it seems that she is not.)

“I can’t, like, talk [or] comment on everything,” she explained.

“So,” Kylie added, “I just laugh about it and join in on the party.”

That sounds like a healthy attitude. But it’s also not one that’s likely to dispel these rumors.

When you’ve kept pregnancies secret in the past, don’t be surprised when people are on the lookout for another.